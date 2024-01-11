Trading Update: Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (RELL) Stock Endures 3.90% Monthly Volatility

The stock of Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (RELL) has gone down by -21.39% for the week, with a -18.04% drop in the past month and a -10.70% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.17%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 3.90% for RELL. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -24.16% for RELL stock, with a simple moving average of -29.58% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ: RELL) Right Now?

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ: RELL) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 16.04x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.05. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (RELL) by analysts is $26.00, which is $10.02 above the current market price. The public float for RELL is 11.87M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.98% of that float. On January 11, 2024, the average trading volume of RELL was 97.44K shares.

RELL) stock’s latest price update

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ: RELL) has seen a decline in its stock price by -20.20 in relation to its previous close of 12.50. However, the company has experienced a -21.39% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2024-01-10 that Richardson Electronics (RELL) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.13 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.01. This compares to earnings of $0.39 per share a year ago.

Analysts’ Opinion of RELL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RELL stocks, with Feltl & Co. repeating the rating for RELL by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for RELL in the upcoming period, according to Feltl & Co. is $12 based on the research report published on September 06, 2007 of the previous year 2007.

RELL Trading at -20.12% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RELL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -60.05% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.90%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.17%, as shares sank -18.96% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -13.82% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RELL fell by -20.75%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -52.61% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.03. In addition, Richardson Electronics, Ltd. saw -25.28% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RELL starting from KLUGE ROBERT H, who purchase 5,000 shares at the price of $11.79 back on Nov 16. After this action, KLUGE ROBERT H now owns 35,000 shares of Richardson Electronics, Ltd., valued at $58,925 using the latest closing price.

MCNALLY KATHLEEN, the Sr. VP Global Supply Chain of Richardson Electronics, Ltd., sale 8,810 shares at $11.86 during a trade that took place back on Aug 18, which means that MCNALLY KATHLEEN is holding 38,647 shares at $104,510 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RELL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.51 for the present operating margin

+31.86 for the gross margin

The net margin for Richardson Electronics, Ltd. stands at +7.24. The total capital return value is set at 16.61, while invested capital returns managed to touch 12.74. Equity return is now at value 5.90, with 4.65 for asset returns.

Based on Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (RELL), the company’s capital structure generated 1.54 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.52. Total debt to assets is 1.24, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.90. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.88.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.68, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.76 and the total asset turnover is 1.39. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.59.

Conclusion

To sum up, Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (RELL) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “sell” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.