Tradeweb Markets Inc (TW) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock price of Tradeweb Markets Inc (NASDAQ: TW) has surged by 0.59 when compared to previous closing price of 93.30, but the company has seen a 5.48% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2024-01-05 that Tradeweb (TW) saw its shares surge in the last session with trading volume being higher than average. The latest trend in earnings estimate revisions could translate into further price increase in the near term.

Is It Worth Investing in Tradeweb Markets Inc (NASDAQ: TW) Right Now?

Tradeweb Markets Inc (NASDAQ: TW) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.61x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for TW is 0.91. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 5 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

The public float for TW is 113.96M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.91% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of TW on January 11, 2024 was 1.01M shares.

TW’s Market Performance

The stock of Tradeweb Markets Inc (TW) has seen a 5.48% increase in the past week, with a 3.87% rise in the past month, and a 12.80% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.18%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.33% for TW. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 3.13% for TW stock, with a simple moving average of 16.92% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TW

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TW stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for TW by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for TW in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $89 based on the research report published on June 28, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

TW Trading at 1.91% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.43% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.33%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.18%, as shares surge +1.81% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.00% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TW rose by +5.48%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +26.02% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $91.08. In addition, Tradeweb Markets Inc saw 3.27% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TW starting from Hult William, who sale 9,616 shares at the price of $93.86 back on Jan 05. After this action, Hult William now owns 133,200 shares of Tradeweb Markets Inc, valued at $902,583 using the latest closing price.

Hult William, the Chief Executive Officer of Tradeweb Markets Inc, sale 14,425 shares at $94.47 during a trade that took place back on Jan 04, which means that Hult William is holding 142,816 shares at $1,362,724 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+34.39 for the present operating margin

+84.95 for the gross margin

The net margin for Tradeweb Markets Inc stands at +26.00. The total capital return value is set at 7.50, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.40. Equity return is now at value 7.18, with 5.76 for asset returns.

Based on Tradeweb Markets Inc (TW), the company’s capital structure generated 0.56 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.56. Total debt to assets is 0.45, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.56. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.56.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 14.68, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.36 and the total asset turnover is 0.19. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.01.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Tradeweb Markets Inc (TW) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.