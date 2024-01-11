Torm Plc (TRMD) Stock: A Look at the Monthly Trend

In the past week, TRMD stock has gone down by -1.48%, with a monthly gain of 17.81% and a quarterly surge of 13.61%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.44%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.14% for Torm Plc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.13% for TRMD’s stock, with a 14.51% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Torm Plc (NASDAQ: TRMD) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Torm Plc (NASDAQ: TRMD) is above average at 3.94x. The 36-month beta value for TRMD is also noteworthy at 0.11. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for TRMD is $38.30, which is $6.41 above than the current price. The public float for TRMD is 35.00M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.02% of that float. The average trading volume of TRMD on January 11, 2024 was 632.23K shares.

TRMD) stock’s latest price update

Torm Plc (NASDAQ: TRMD) has seen a decline in its stock price by -1.15 in relation to its previous close of 32.26. However, the company has experienced a -1.48% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2024-01-10 that TRMD has a large fleet of 93 ships, including 20 LR2 vessels, and has a conservative balance sheet with strong liquidity. Catalysts for the tanker market include declining diesel inventories, growing refinery dislocation, and the Red Sea crisis. The company’s liquidity position is bulletproof with $240 million cash, $724 million operating earnings, and $857 million operating cash flow.

Analysts’ Opinion of TRMD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TRMD stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for TRMD by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for TRMD in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $14 based on the research report published on April 12, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

TRMD Trading at 5.02% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TRMD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.87% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.14%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.44%, as shares surge +19.98% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.78% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TRMD fell by -1.70%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -2.12% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $30.89. In addition, Torm Plc saw 4.87% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for TRMD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+40.72 for the present operating margin

+44.53 for the gross margin

The net margin for Torm Plc stands at +38.99. The total capital return value is set at 26.40, while invested capital returns managed to touch 27.17. Equity return is now at value 46.65, with 25.87 for asset returns.

Based on Torm Plc (TRMD), the company’s capital structure generated 64.40 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 39.17. Total debt to assets is 36.99, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 56.60. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 34.43.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.15, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.32. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.52 and the total asset turnover is 0.61. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.58.

Conclusion

In summary, Torm Plc (TRMD) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.