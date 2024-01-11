ThredUp Inc (TDUP) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

ThredUp Inc (NASDAQ: TDUP)’s stock price has gone decline by -3.40 in comparison to its previous close of 2.06, however, the company has experienced a -4.78% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Motley Fool reported 2023-11-07 that Revenue growth is going strong at 21%, but ThredUp is still reporting losses. Guidance points to a decline in revenue during the holidays, which can’t be a good sign for a retailer.

Is It Worth Investing in ThredUp Inc (NASDAQ: TDUP) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for TDUP is also noteworthy at 0.64. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 3 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for TDUP is 74.27M, and at present, short sellers hold a 9.45% of that float. The average trading volume of TDUP on January 11, 2024 was 754.00K shares.

TDUP’s Market Performance

TDUP stock saw a decrease of -4.78% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -13.48% and a quarterly a decrease of -37.62%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.29%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.17% for ThredUp Inc (TDUP). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -12.14% for TDUP’s stock, with a -29.76% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TDUP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TDUP stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for TDUP by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for TDUP in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $3.50 based on the research report published on July 22, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

TDUP Trading at -13.97% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TDUP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -54.67% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.17%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.29%, as shares sank -14.29% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -34.22% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TDUP fell by -5.26%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -10.41% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.25. In addition, ThredUp Inc saw -11.56% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TDUP starting from Reinhart James G., who sale 11,612 shares at the price of $2.27 back on Jan 02. After this action, Reinhart James G. now owns 485,519 shares of ThredUp Inc, valued at $26,320 using the latest closing price.

Reinhart James G., the Chief Executive Officer of ThredUp Inc, sale 40,636 shares at $2.28 during a trade that took place back on Dec 06, which means that Reinhart James G. is holding 497,131 shares at $92,813 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TDUP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-29.83 for the present operating margin

+61.83 for the gross margin

The net margin for ThredUp Inc stands at -32.00. The total capital return value is set at -33.95, while invested capital returns managed to touch -38.07. Equity return is now at value -58.74, with -26.03 for asset returns.

Based on ThredUp Inc (TDUP), the company’s capital structure generated 60.58 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 37.72. Total debt to assets is 28.09, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 53.22. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 33.15.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.64, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.77. The receivables turnover for the company is 65.50 and the total asset turnover is 0.87. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.59.

Conclusion

In summary, ThredUp Inc (TDUP) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.