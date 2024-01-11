The Volatility of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd.’s (PFLT) Stock: A -1.29% Ratio for the Week

The stock of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (PFLT) has gone down by -1.29% for the week, with a 6.81% rise in the past month and a 14.50% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.31%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 1.39% for PFLT. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.63% for PFLT’s stock, with a 12.67% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NYSE: PFLT) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NYSE: PFLT) is 15.90x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for PFLT is 1.68. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

The average price recommended by analysts for PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (PFLT) is $11.38, which is -$0.74 below the current market price. The public float for PFLT is 57.91M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.11% of that float. On January 11, 2024, PFLT’s average trading volume was 476.20K shares.

PFLT) stock’s latest price update

The stock of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NYSE: PFLT) has decreased by -1.29 when compared to last closing price of 12.40. Despite this, the company has experienced a -1.29% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2024-01-08 that In the realm of smart investing, safeguarding your portfolio while ensuring a steady flow of income is paramount. This is where monthly dividend stocks shine, especially in the dynamic fiscal landscape of 2024.

Analysts’ Opinion of PFLT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PFLT stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for PFLT by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for PFLT in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $11 based on the research report published on June 08, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

PFLT Trading at 7.84% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PFLT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.09% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.39%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.31%, as shares surge +5.69% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +23.62% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PFLT fell by -1.30%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +15.89% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.08. In addition, PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. saw 1.16% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for PFLT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+62.86 for the present operating margin

+76.24 for the gross margin

The net margin for PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. stands at +31.87. The total capital return value is set at 6.59, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.34.

Based on PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (PFLT), the company’s capital structure generated 75.80 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 43.12. Total debt to assets is 42.00, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 75.80. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 43.12.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 9.12, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.53. The receivables turnover for the company is 11.21 and the total asset turnover is 0.10.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (PFLT) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.