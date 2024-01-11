The Volatility of Darling Ingredients Inc’s (DAR) Stock: A -5.59% Ratio for the Week

In the past week, DAR stock has gone down by -5.59%, with a monthly decline of -2.77% and a quarterly plunge of -1.72%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.39%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.99% for Darling Ingredients Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -5.44% for DAR’s stock, with a -17.37% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Darling Ingredients Inc (NYSE: DAR) Right Now?

Darling Ingredients Inc (NYSE: DAR) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.46x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for DAR is 1.32. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 12 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 3 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for DAR is $70.88, which is $24.61 above the current price. The public float for DAR is 157.47M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.37% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of DAR on January 11, 2024 was 2.31M shares.

DAR) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Darling Ingredients Inc (NYSE: DAR) has plunged by -0.62 when compared to previous closing price of 46.56, but the company has seen a -5.59% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-12-29 that Darling Ingredients, a leading sustainable resource converter, faces stock fluctuations despite TTM, missing EPS and revenue expectations, although TTM indicates growth. Positioned in eco-friendly markets, Darling leverages Diamond Green Diesel and strategic acquisitions for a promising future. Despite debt concerns and cash flow risks, Darling’s strategic growth aligns with global sustainability goals, presenting an undervalued investment opportunity.

DAR Trading at 1.13% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DAR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -35.38% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.99%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.39%, as shares sank -2.26% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.13% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DAR fell by -5.59%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -14.93% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $48.88. In addition, Darling Ingredients Inc saw -7.16% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DAR starting from MANZI JOSEPH, who purchase 1,025 shares at the price of $43.38 back on Nov 20. After this action, MANZI JOSEPH now owns 6,978 shares of Darling Ingredients Inc, valued at $44,464 using the latest closing price.

Day Robert W, the EVP Chief Strategy Officer of Darling Ingredients Inc, purchase 1,950 shares at $41.77 during a trade that took place back on Nov 16, which means that Day Robert W is holding 3,930 shares at $81,452 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DAR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+10.66 for the present operating margin

+17.43 for the gross margin

The net margin for Darling Ingredients Inc stands at +11.33. The total capital return value is set at 11.16, while invested capital returns managed to touch 12.19. Equity return is now at value 18.08, with 7.34 for asset returns.

Based on Darling Ingredients Inc (DAR), the company’s capital structure generated 93.88 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 48.42. Total debt to assets is 38.86, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 90.75. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 46.81.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.58, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.26. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.94 and the total asset turnover is 0.85. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.53.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Darling Ingredients Inc (DAR) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.