The Volatility of CryoPort Inc’s (CYRX) Stock: A -1.72% Ratio for the Week

The stock of CryoPort Inc (CYRX) has gone down by -1.72% for the week, with a -2.56% drop in the past month and a 16.12% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.42%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 5.25% for CYRX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -5.77% for CYRX’s stock, with a -8.64% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in CryoPort Inc (NASDAQ: CYRX) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for CYRX is 1.58. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for CryoPort Inc (CYRX) is $17.61, which is $2.77 above the current market price. The public float for CYRX is 47.45M and currently, short sellers hold a 8.07% of that float. On January 11, 2024, CYRX’s average trading volume was 618.71K shares.

CYRX) stock’s latest price update

Analysts’ Opinion of CYRX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CYRX stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for CYRX by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for CYRX in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $16 based on the research report published on August 17, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

CYRX Trading at 7.22% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CYRX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -42.95% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.25%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.42%, as shares sank -0.87% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +61.83% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CYRX fell by -1.72%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -34.71% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.74. In addition, CryoPort Inc saw -4.20% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CYRX starting from Hariri Robert J, who sale 800 shares at the price of $16.89 back on Dec 14. After this action, Hariri Robert J now owns 12,716 shares of CryoPort Inc, valued at $13,512 using the latest closing price.

Hariri Robert J, the Director of CryoPort Inc, sale 1,000 shares at $15.50 during a trade that took place back on Dec 11, which means that Hariri Robert J is holding 13,516 shares at $15,500 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CYRX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-12.53 for the present operating margin

+37.43 for the gross margin

The net margin for CryoPort Inc stands at -15.73. The total capital return value is set at -2.89, while invested capital returns managed to touch -3.64. Equity return is now at value -8.53, with -4.58 for asset returns.

Based on CryoPort Inc (CYRX), the company’s capital structure generated 78.42 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 43.95. Total debt to assets is 41.65, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 80.36. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 43.56.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.86, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.56. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.70 and the total asset turnover is 0.22. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 14.79.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of CryoPort Inc (CYRX) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.