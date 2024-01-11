The Impact of Market Fluctuations on Morphosys AG ADR’s (MOR) Stock

The stock of Morphosys AG ADR (MOR) has gone down by -10.73% for the week, with a -4.87% drop in the past month and a 36.36% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.82%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 6.16% for MOR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -11.76% for MOR’s stock, with a 18.95% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Morphosys AG ADR (NASDAQ: MOR) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Morphosys AG ADR (NASDAQ: MOR) is above average at 14.76x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.00.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

The public float for MOR is 149.93M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.96% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of MOR on January 11, 2024 was 1.05M shares.

MOR) stock’s latest price update

Morphosys AG ADR (NASDAQ: MOR) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -9.97 compared to its previous closing price of 9.33. However, the company has seen a fall of -10.73% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Accesswire reported 2024-01-08 that PLANEGG/MUNICH, GERMANY / ACCESSWIRE / January 8, 2024 / MorphoSys AG (FSE:MOR)(NASDAQ:MOR) today announced that Jean-Paul Kress, M.D., Chief Executive Officer, will present at the 42nd Annual J.P.

Analysts’ Opinion of MOR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MOR stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for MOR by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for MOR in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $9.20 based on the research report published on October 13, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

MOR Trading at 5.43% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MOR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -20.08% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.16%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.82%, as shares sank -10.70% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.10% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MOR fell by -9.56%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +114.36% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.47. In addition, Morphosys AG ADR saw -15.15% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for MOR

Equity return is now at value 2881.09, with 3.10 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Morphosys AG ADR (MOR) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.