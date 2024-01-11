The Impact of Market Fluctuations on Mesa Air Group Inc.’s (MESA) Stock

In the past week, MESA stock has gone down by -4.51%, with a monthly decline of -27.36% and a quarterly plunge of -2.30%. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.71%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 12.16% for Mesa Air Group Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -15.72% for MESA’s stock, with a -44.28% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Mesa Air Group Inc. (NASDAQ: MESA) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for MESA is at 3.03. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for MESA is $2.00, which is $1.15 above the current market price. The public float for MESA is 32.07M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.53% of that float. The average trading volume for MESA on January 11, 2024 was 414.54K shares.

MESA) stock’s latest price update

Mesa Air Group Inc. (NASDAQ: MESA)’s stock price has dropped by -13.72 in relation to previous closing price of 0.99. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -4.51% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Market Watch reported 2023-12-14 that Mesa Air Group, Inc. MESA, -3.42% said Thursday it plans to file a notification of a late filing for its annual report for the fiscal year ended Sept. 30. The filing will provide it with an automatic 15-day extension to release its 2023 10-K annual report.

MESA Trading at 3.83% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MESA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -77.75% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.16%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.71%, as shares sank -26.10% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +54.53% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MESA fell by -4.51%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -60.47% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.9934. In addition, Mesa Air Group Inc. saw -15.85% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for MESA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-3.33 for the present operating margin

+6.32 for the gross margin

The net margin for Mesa Air Group Inc. stands at -34.40. The total capital return value is set at -1.65, while invested capital returns managed to touch -19.34. Equity return is now at value -63.73, with -18.18 for asset returns.

Based on Mesa Air Group Inc. (MESA), the company’s capital structure generated 205.63 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 67.28. Total debt to assets is 49.96, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 168.49. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 55.13.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.20, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 1.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 148.64 and the total asset turnover is 0.37. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.46.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Mesa Air Group Inc. (MESA) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.