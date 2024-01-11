The Impact of Market Fluctuations on AECOM’s (ACM) Stock

The stock of AECOM (ACM) has gone up by 0.18% for the week, with a -2.08% drop in the past month and a 7.80% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.40%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 1.45% for ACM. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.39% for ACM stock, with a simple moving average of 5.75% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in AECOM (NYSE: ACM) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for AECOM (NYSE: ACM) is 233.18x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for ACM is 1.25. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for AECOM (ACM) is $102.13, which is $12.79 above the current market price. The public float for ACM is 135.29M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.19% of that float. On January 11, 2024, ACM’s average trading volume was 724.98K shares.

ACM) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of AECOM (NYSE: ACM) has surged by 1.11 when compared to previous closing price of 88.35, but the company has seen a 0.18% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2024-01-08 that 2023 was dominated by the Magnificent Seven stocks, which has left investors wondering how much higher mega-cap stocks can go. Investors worry that growth is nearing a peak or perhaps reversing.

ACM Trading at 2.49% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ACM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.98% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.45%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.40%, as shares sank -2.47% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +19.41% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ACM rose by +0.18%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +10.04% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $91.40. In addition, AECOM saw -3.35% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ACM starting from Rudd Troy, who sale 25,000 shares at the price of $92.76 back on Dec 15. After this action, Rudd Troy now owns 259,168 shares of AECOM, valued at $2,319,054 using the latest closing price.

Poloni Lara, the PRESIDENT of AECOM, sale 30,692 shares at $92.50 during a trade that took place back on Dec 14, which means that Poloni Lara is holding 53,752 shares at $2,839,010 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ACM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.51 for the present operating margin

+6.86 for the gross margin

The net margin for AECOM stands at +0.79. The total capital return value is set at 14.63, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.26. Equity return is now at value 4.87, with 1.02 for asset returns.

Based on AECOM (ACM), the company’s capital structure generated 130.70 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 56.65. Total debt to assets is 25.74, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 120.34. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 52.16.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.95, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.22. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.64 and the total asset turnover is 1.29. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.05.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of AECOM (ACM) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.