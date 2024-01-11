The -95.24% Simple Moving Average of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc’s (WHLR) Stock in the Past 200 Days

The stock of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc (WHLR) has gone down by -26.78% for the week, with a -40.72% drop in the past month and a -73.34% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 12.45%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 15.36% for WHLR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -19.58% for WHLR’s stock, with a -95.24% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc (NASDAQ: WHLR) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for WHLR is at 1.77. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

The average price suggested by analysts for WHLR is $50.00, which is $4.76 above the current market price. The public float for WHLR is 53.40M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.18% of that float. The average trading volume for WHLR on January 11, 2024 was 6.44M shares.

WHLR) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc (NASDAQ: WHLR) has dropped by -7.44 compared to previous close of 0.26. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -26.78% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-12-28 that The REIT sector averaged a +9.50% total return in November, but remains in negative territory year to date (-2.27%). Large cap REITs (+11.54%) outperformed again in November. Micro caps (+3.30%) finally had a month in the black, but continue to badly underperform their larger peers. 90.2% of REIT securities had a positive total return in November, but only 42.5% are in the black year to date.

Analysts’ Opinion of WHLR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WHLR stocks, with B. Riley FBR Inc. repeating the rating for WHLR by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for WHLR in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley FBR Inc. is $9 based on the research report published on February 20, 2018 of the previous year 2018.

WHLR Trading at -28.82% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WHLR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -98.75% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 15.36%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.45%, as shares sank -28.80% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -71.08% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WHLR fell by -25.93%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -98.32% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.2901. In addition, Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc saw -22.24% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WHLR starting from STILWELL JOSEPH, who purchase 200,000 shares at the price of $0.28 back on Dec 21. After this action, STILWELL JOSEPH now owns 15,179,309 shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc, valued at $56,940 using the latest closing price.

STILWELL JOSEPH, the Director of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc, purchase 319,238 shares at $0.28 during a trade that took place back on Dec 20, which means that STILWELL JOSEPH is holding 15,041,309 shares at $90,951 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WHLR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+26.52 for the present operating margin

+41.21 for the gross margin

The net margin for Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc stands at -16.17. The total capital return value is set at 3.78, while invested capital returns managed to touch -2.49. Equity return is now at value -32.87, with -3.62 for asset returns.

Based on Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc (WHLR), the company’s capital structure generated 560.03 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 84.85.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.26, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.74. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.76 and the total asset turnover is 0.13.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc (WHLR) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.