The -13.88% Decline of Illinois Tool Works, Inc.’s (ITW) Stock in the Past Quarter

The stock of Illinois Tool Works, Inc. (ITW) has seen a -1.67% decrease in the past week, with a 1.75% gain in the past month, and a 8.09% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.14%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.13% for ITW. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.73% for ITW’s stock, with a 5.92% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Illinois Tool Works, Inc. (NYSE: ITW) Right Now?

Illinois Tool Works, Inc. (NYSE: ITW) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 24.65x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for ITW is at 1.16. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 15 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for ITW is $243.80, which is -$10.18 below the current market price. The public float for ITW is 299.91M, and currently, shorts hold a 2.62% of that float. The average trading volume for ITW on January 11, 2024 was 1.06M shares.

ITW) stock’s latest price update

Illinois Tool Works, Inc. (NYSE: ITW)’s stock price has gone decline by -0.95 in comparison to its previous close of 256.41, however, the company has experienced a -1.67% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2024-01-09 that Illinois Tool (ITW) benefits from strength across its businesses, enterprise initiatives and cost management actions. However, weakness in semiconductor-related business remains a concern.

ITW Trading at 3.44% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ITW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.16% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.13%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.14%, as shares surge +1.43% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +13.76% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ITW fell by -1.67%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +9.65% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $258.62. In addition, Illinois Tool Works, Inc. saw -3.04% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ITW starting from SMITH DAVID BYRON JR, who purchase 1,000 shares at the price of $241.79 back on Nov 30. After this action, SMITH DAVID BYRON JR now owns 120,439 shares of Illinois Tool Works, Inc., valued at $241,790 using the latest closing price.

SCHEUNEMAN RANDALL J, the VP & Chief Accounting Officer of Illinois Tool Works, Inc., sale 5,425 shares at $239.23 during a trade that took place back on Jun 12, which means that SCHEUNEMAN RANDALL J is holding 8,870 shares at $1,297,823 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ITW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+23.79 for the present operating margin

+39.98 for the gross margin

The net margin for Illinois Tool Works, Inc. stands at +19.04. The total capital return value is set at 33.62, while invested capital returns managed to touch 30.25. Equity return is now at value 104.62, with 20.55 for asset returns.

Based on Illinois Tool Works, Inc. (ITW), the company’s capital structure generated 257.42 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 72.02. Total debt to assets is 51.54, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 204.15. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 57.12.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.24, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.11. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.13 and the total asset turnover is 1.01. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.41.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Illinois Tool Works, Inc. (ITW) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bearish, with some giving it a “sell” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.