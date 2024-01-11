The 12.29% Simple Moving Average of Newpark Resources, Inc.’s (NR) Stock in the Past 200 Days

The stock of Newpark Resources, Inc. (NR) has seen a -4.56% decrease in the past week, with a -9.12% drop in the past month, and a -9.12% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.16%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.09% for NR. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -7.30% for NR’s stock, with a simple moving average of 12.29% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE: NR) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE: NR) is above average at 23.72x, while the 36-month beta value is 2.79.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Newpark Resources, Inc. (NR) is $12.00, which is $5.72 above the current market price. The public float for NR is 74.91M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.52% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of NR on January 11, 2024 was 852.50K shares.

NR) stock’s latest price update

Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE: NR)’s stock price has gone rise by 0.32 in comparison to its previous close of 6.26, however, the company has experienced a -4.56% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. PRNewsWire reported 2023-10-18 that THE WOODLANDS, Texas, Oct. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE: NR) (“Newpark” or the “Company”) today announced that it will issue third quarter 2023 results after the U.S. markets close on Tuesday, October 31, 2023. A conference call will be held the following day on Wednesday, November 1, 2023 at 9:30 a.m.

Analysts’ Opinion of NR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NR stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for NR by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for NR in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $12 based on the research report published on December 05, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

NR Trading at -9.76% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.64% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.09%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.16%, as shares sank -8.45% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.29% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NR fell by -4.56%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +67.02% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.75. In addition, Newpark Resources, Inc. saw -5.42% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NR starting from Meer Claudia Michel, who purchase 1,300 shares at the price of $5.57 back on Aug 21. After this action, Meer Claudia Michel now owns 82,930 shares of Newpark Resources, Inc., valued at $7,241 using the latest closing price.

Meer Claudia Michel, the Director of Newpark Resources, Inc., purchase 8,000 shares at $5.27 during a trade that took place back on Aug 16, which means that Meer Claudia Michel is holding 81,630 shares at $42,180 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+2.93 for the present operating margin

+14.90 for the gross margin

The net margin for Newpark Resources, Inc. stands at -2.55. The total capital return value is set at 4.09, while invested capital returns managed to touch -3.74. Equity return is now at value 5.74, with 3.36 for asset returns.

Based on Newpark Resources, Inc. (NR), the company’s capital structure generated 32.98 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 24.80. Total debt to assets is 19.52, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 26.36. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 19.82.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.80, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.28. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.74 and the total asset turnover is 1.11. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.61.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Newpark Resources, Inc. (NR) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.