TELA Bio Inc (TELA) Stock: A Study of the Market Performance

The stock of TELA Bio Inc (TELA) has seen a 4.84% increase in the past week, with a 25.09% gain in the past month, and a -1.56% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.84%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.27% for TELA. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 11.49% for TELA’s stock, with a -17.96% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in TELA Bio Inc (NASDAQ: TELA) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for TELA is at 0.97. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

The public float for TELA is 17.02M, and currently, shorts hold a 4.15% of that float. The average trading volume for TELA on January 11, 2024 was 170.32K shares.

TELA) stock’s latest price update

TELA Bio Inc (NASDAQ: TELA) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -5.71 compared to its previous closing price of 7.35. However, the company has seen a gain of 4.84% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-12 that TELA Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELA ) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript November 9, 2023 4:30 PM ET Company Participants Greg Chodaczek – Gilmartin Group Tony Koblish – President and Chief Executive Officer Roberto Cuca – Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer Conference Call Participants Frank Takkinen – Lake Street Capital Markets Caitlin Cronin – Canaccord Genuity Matthew O’Brien – Piper Sandler Michael Sarcone – Jefferies Dave Turkaly – JMP Securities Operator Good day and thank you for standing by, and welcome to the TELA Bio Third Quarter Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode.

Analysts’ Opinion of TELA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TELA stocks, with Lake Street repeating the rating for TELA by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for TELA in the upcoming period, according to Lake Street is $17 based on the research report published on May 31, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

TELA Trading at 22.49% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TELA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -43.73% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.27%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.84%, as shares surge +31.00% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +19.07% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TELA rose by +4.84%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -31.04% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.30. In addition, TELA Bio Inc saw 4.68% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TELA starting from Firestone Gregory A., who purchase 2,600 shares at the price of $5.65 back on Dec 05. After this action, Firestone Gregory A. now owns 35,511 shares of TELA Bio Inc, valued at $14,688 using the latest closing price.

KOBLISH ANTONY, the Chief Executive Officer of TELA Bio Inc, purchase 11,000 shares at $4.54 during a trade that took place back on Nov 14, which means that KOBLISH ANTONY is holding 303,634 shares at $49,976 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TELA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-94.18 for the present operating margin

+65.30 for the gross margin

The net margin for TELA Bio Inc stands at -106.95. The total capital return value is set at -72.67, while invested capital returns managed to touch -82.79. Equity return is now at value -162.49, with -52.44 for asset returns.

Based on TELA Bio Inc (TELA), the company’s capital structure generated 289.80 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 74.35. Total debt to assets is 61.09, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 287.42. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 73.74.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.38, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.22. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.63 and the total asset turnover is 0.64. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.03.

Conclusion

In conclusion, TELA Bio Inc (TELA) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.