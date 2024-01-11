Techtarget Inc. (TTGT) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock of Techtarget Inc. (NASDAQ: TTGT) has increased by 10.41 when compared to last closing price of 35.27.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 14.50% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Reuters reported 2024-01-10 that TechTarget on Wednesday agreed to combine with London-based events organizer Informa’s digital businesses in a deal to expand its portfolio and diversify revenue streams, the companies said on Wednesday.

Is It Worth Investing in Techtarget Inc. (NASDAQ: TTGT) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Techtarget Inc. (NASDAQ: TTGT) is above average at 89.23x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.98.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Techtarget Inc. (TTGT) is $34.33, which is -$5.94 below the current market price. The public float for TTGT is 25.40M, and currently, short sellers hold a 5.23% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of TTGT on January 11, 2024 was 183.25K shares.

TTGT’s Market Performance

The stock of Techtarget Inc. (TTGT) has seen a 14.50% increase in the past week, with a 23.34% rise in the past month, and a 36.63% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.67%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.35% for TTGT. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 12.94% for TTGT’s stock, with a simple moving average of 23.51% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TTGT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TTGT stocks, with Raymond James repeating the rating for TTGT by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for TTGT in the upcoming period, according to Raymond James is $32 based on the research report published on September 27, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

TTGT Trading at 25.46% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TTGT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -26.46% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.35%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.67%, as shares surge +21.54% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +53.69% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TTGT rose by +13.97%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +10.11% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $34.82. In addition, Techtarget Inc. saw 11.70% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TTGT starting from Kitchens Rebecca, who sale 750 shares at the price of $39.50 back on Feb 21. After this action, Kitchens Rebecca now owns 16,996 shares of Techtarget Inc., valued at $29,625 using the latest closing price.

BURKE ROBERT D, the Director of Techtarget Inc., sale 1,200 shares at $39.57 during a trade that took place back on Feb 16, which means that BURKE ROBERT D is holding 1,300 shares at $47,484 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TTGT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+20.55 for the present operating margin

+69.30 for the gross margin

The net margin for Techtarget Inc. stands at +13.99. The total capital return value is set at 8.72, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.97. Equity return is now at value 6.04, with 1.81 for asset returns.

Based on Techtarget Inc. (TTGT), the company’s capital structure generated 220.79 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 68.83. Total debt to assets is 62.79, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 218.91. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 68.24.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.54, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.30. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.34 and the total asset turnover is 0.38. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.44.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Techtarget Inc. (TTGT) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.