TE Connectivity Ltd (TEL) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

The stock price of TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE: TEL) has surged by 0.01 when compared to previous closing price of 133.16, but the company has seen a -2.89% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-28 that TE Connectivity’s Q4 2023 earnings call reveals mixed results, with strong automotive sales and robust cash flow, but flat sales and a decline in Commercial Transportation business. The company is well-positioned to capitalize on the growth of electric vehicles and artificial intelligence but faces challenges such as market weaknesses and rising input costs. Financially, TE Connectivity has shown resilience and potential for long-term growth, with steady revenue growth and expanding profit margins. The stock is undervalued compared to peers, offering potential for price appreciation.

Is It Worth Investing in TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE: TEL) Right Now?

TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE: TEL) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 22.13x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.41. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 as “overweight,” 9 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for TE Connectivity Ltd (TEL) is $151.72, which is $18.55 above the current market price. The public float for TEL is 310.18M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.68% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of TEL on January 11, 2024 was 1.50M shares.

TEL’s Market Performance

TEL’s stock has seen a -2.89% decrease for the week, with a -0.11% drop in the past month and a 7.11% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.41%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.42% for TE Connectivity Ltd The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.75% for TEL stock, with a simple moving average of 2.69% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TEL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TEL stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for TEL by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for TEL in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $146 based on the research report published on January 05, 2024 of the current year 2024.

TEL Trading at 0.85% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TEL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.16% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.42%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.41%, as shares sank -1.91% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +15.29% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TEL fell by -2.89%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +6.81% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $138.23. In addition, TE Connectivity Ltd saw -5.22% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TEL starting from CURTIN TERRENCE R, who sale 15,772 shares at the price of $141.27 back on Dec 19. After this action, CURTIN TERRENCE R now owns 54,969 shares of TE Connectivity Ltd, valued at $2,228,110 using the latest closing price.

CURTIN TERRENCE R, the Chief Exec. Officer & Director of TE Connectivity Ltd, sale 15,773 shares at $141.57 during a trade that took place back on Dec 18, which means that CURTIN TERRENCE R is holding 70,741 shares at $2,232,984 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TEL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+16.94 for the present operating margin

+31.05 for the gross margin

The net margin for TE Connectivity Ltd stands at +11.87. The total capital return value is set at 17.08, while invested capital returns managed to touch 12.79. Equity return is now at value 17.04, with 8.96 for asset returns.

Based on TE Connectivity Ltd (TEL), the company’s capital structure generated 39.90 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 28.52. Total debt to assets is 21.23, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 32.98. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 23.57.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.76, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.11. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.50 and the total asset turnover is 0.75. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.77.

Conclusion

To put it simply, TE Connectivity Ltd (TEL) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.