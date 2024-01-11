Talphera Inc. (TLPH) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

, and the 36-month beta value for TLPH is at 0.47. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for TLPH is 16.07M, and currently, shorts hold a 3.16% of that float. The average trading volume for TLPH on January 11, 2024 was 123.69K shares.

The stock price of Talphera Inc. (NASDAQ: TLPH) has jumped by 14.31 compared to previous close of 0.86. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 27.76% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

TLPH’s Market Performance

Talphera Inc. (TLPH) has seen a 27.76% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 34.93% gain in the past month and a 43.73% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.67%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.52% for TLPH. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 28.38% for TLPH’s stock, with a 20.36% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

TLPH Trading at 47.39% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TLPH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -64.64% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.52%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.67%, as shares sank -15.97% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +28.21% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TLPH fell by -28.57%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.0636. In addition, Talphera Inc. saw 33.76% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TLPH starting from Angotti Vincent J., who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $0.73 back on Dec 13. After this action, Angotti Vincent J. now owns 101,805 shares of Talphera Inc., valued at $7,268 using the latest closing price.

Angotti Vincent J., the Chief Executive Officer of Talphera Inc., purchase 10,000 shares at $0.80 during a trade that took place back on Sep 11, which means that Angotti Vincent J. is holding 91,805 shares at $7,950 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TLPH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1789.10 for the present operating margin

-46.30 for the gross margin

The net margin for Talphera Inc. stands at +2400.62. The total capital return value is set at -63.21, while invested capital returns managed to touch 102.54. Equity return is now at value -57.87, with -37.07 for asset returns.

Based on Talphera Inc. (TLPH), the company’s capital structure generated 47.78 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 32.33. Total debt to assets is 21.95, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 13.56. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 9.18.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.80, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 1.63. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.55 and the total asset turnover is 0.03. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.78.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Talphera Inc. (TLPH) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.