Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (TTWO) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTWO)’s stock price has decreased by -0.01 compared to its previous closing price of 159.22. However, the company has seen a 0.51% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Motley Fool reported 2024-01-07 that Shares of Take-Two Interactive are up some 50% over the past year. The company acquired mobile game developer Zynga in 2022 for $12.7 billion.

Is It Worth Investing in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTWO) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 0.76.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 18 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (TTWO) is $170.08, which is $10.87 above the current market price. The public float for TTWO is 156.13M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.98% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of TTWO on January 11, 2024 was 1.99M shares.

TTWO’s Market Performance

TTWO’s stock has seen a 0.51% increase for the week, with a 2.50% rise in the past month and a 9.62% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.47%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.57% for Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.27% for TTWO’s stock, with a 12.79% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TTWO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TTWO stocks, with BMO Capital Markets repeating the rating for TTWO by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for TTWO in the upcoming period, according to BMO Capital Markets is $200 based on the research report published on January 09, 2024 of the current year 2024.

TTWO Trading at 3.78% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TTWO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.42% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.57%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.47%, as shares surge +4.36% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +18.43% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TTWO rose by +0.51%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +34.79% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $159.97. In addition, Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. saw -1.08% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TTWO starting from Goldstein Lainie, who sale 20,701 shares at the price of $158.01 back on Dec 06. After this action, Goldstein Lainie now owns 322,133 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc., valued at $3,270,957 using the latest closing price.

ZELNICK STRAUSS, the Chairman, CEO of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc., sale 8,000 shares at $157.15 during a trade that took place back on Dec 06, which means that ZELNICK STRAUSS is holding 0 shares at $1,257,181 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TTWO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-8.53 for the present operating margin

+44.97 for the gross margin

The net margin for Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. stands at -21.02. The total capital return value is set at -5.50, while invested capital returns managed to touch -14.85. Equity return is now at value -16.94, with -9.26 for asset returns.

Based on Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (TTWO), the company’s capital structure generated 38.56 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 27.83. Total debt to assets is 21.98, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 23.00. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 16.60.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.38, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.16. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.01 and the total asset turnover is 0.48. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.65.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (TTWO) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.