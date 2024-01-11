Synovus Financial Corp. (SNV) Stock: Evaluating the Annual Growth

In the past week, SNV stock has gone up by 2.87%, with a monthly gain of 2.93% and a quarterly surge of 34.30%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.24%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.52% for Synovus Financial Corp. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.74% for SNV’s stock, with a 20.68% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE: SNV) Right Now?

Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE: SNV) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 8.39x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.44. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 12 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Synovus Financial Corp. (SNV) is $41.53, which is $4.65 above the current market price. The public float for SNV is 145.15M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.05% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SNV on January 11, 2024 was 1.50M shares.

SNV) stock’s latest price update

Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE: SNV)’s stock price has increased by 0.41 compared to its previous closing price of 36.73. However, the company has seen a 2.87% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2024-01-08 that QSG and SNV made it to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) value stocks list on January 8, 2024.

Analysts’ Opinion of SNV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SNV stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for SNV by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for SNV in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $42 based on the research report published on January 08, 2024 of the current year 2024.

SNV Trading at 12.26% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SNV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.01% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.52%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.24%, as shares surge +3.95% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +47.23% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SNV rose by +2.87%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +24.85% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $37.60. In addition, Synovus Financial Corp. saw -2.05% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SNV starting from KAMENSKY ALLAN E, who sale 19,301 shares at the price of $35.01 back on Dec 07. After this action, KAMENSKY ALLAN E now owns 66,783 shares of Synovus Financial Corp., valued at $675,728 using the latest closing price.

Samaha Eli, the 10% Owner of Synovus Financial Corp., purchase 560 shares at $21.35 during a trade that took place back on Oct 20, which means that Samaha Eli is holding 1,693,259 shares at $11,956 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SNV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+38.43 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Synovus Financial Corp. stands at +30.49. The total capital return value is set at 11.86, while invested capital returns managed to touch 10.81. Equity return is now at value 15.49, with 1.15 for asset returns.

Based on Synovus Financial Corp. (SNV), the company’s capital structure generated 108.57 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 52.06. Total debt to assets is 8.11, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 86.80. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 36.62.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.89, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.47. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.07.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Synovus Financial Corp. (SNV) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.