Symbotic Inc (SYM) Stock Observes 10.01% 200-Day Moving Average

In the past week, SYM stock has gone down by -7.75%, with a monthly decline of -14.80% and a quarterly surge of 8.47%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.99%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.72% for Symbotic Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -15.33% for SYM’s stock, with a 10.01% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Symbotic Inc (NASDAQ: SYM) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for SYM is 2.07.

The public float for SYM is 36.54M and currently, short sellers hold a 22.85% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SYM on January 11, 2024 was 1.35M shares.

SYM) stock’s latest price update

Symbotic Inc (NASDAQ: SYM) has seen a decline in its stock price by -0.51 in relation to its previous close of 43.10. However, the company has experienced a -7.75% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2024-01-10 that In the most recent trading session, Symbotic Inc. (SYM) closed at $42.88, indicating a -0.51% shift from the previous trading day.

Analysts’ Opinion of SYM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SYM stocks, with KeyBanc Capital Markets repeating the rating for SYM by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for SYM in the upcoming period, according to KeyBanc Capital Markets is $50 based on the research report published on October 03, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

SYM Trading at -6.84% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SYM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -33.15% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.72%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.99%, as shares sank -14.70% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +21.30% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SYM fell by -7.75%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +97.79% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $50.27. In addition, Symbotic Inc saw -16.46% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SYM starting from Dunn Michael David, who sale 69,131 shares at the price of $45.65 back on Jan 04. After this action, Dunn Michael David now owns 30,825 shares of Symbotic Inc, valued at $3,156,058 using the latest closing price.

Dunn Michael David, the of Symbotic Inc, sale 76,078 shares at $46.61 during a trade that took place back on Jan 03, which means that Dunn Michael David is holding 99,956 shares at $3,546,260 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SYM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-16.85 for the present operating margin

+16.12 for the gross margin

The net margin for Symbotic Inc stands at -2.03. The total capital return value is set at -496.62, while invested capital returns managed to touch -244.07. Equity return is now at value -656.92, with -2.84 for asset returns.

Based on Symbotic Inc (SYM), the company’s capital structure generated 16,631.71 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 99.40. Total debt to assets is 1.30, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 14,989.02. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 89.58.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.61, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.96 and the total asset turnover is 1.40. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.93.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Symbotic Inc (SYM) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.