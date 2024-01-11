Superior Group of Companies Inc. (SGC) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Superior Group of Companies Inc. (NASDAQ: SGC) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 7.07 compared to its previous closing price of 13.43. However, the company has seen a gain of 4.89% in its stock price over the last five trading days. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-11-30 that ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., Nov. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SGC) today announced that Michael Benstock, Chief Executive Officer, and Mike Koempel, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the Sidoti December Virtual Investor Conference on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 1:45 PM Eastern Time. The live webcast and replay will be available on the Events & Presentations page of the company’s Investor Relations website here. Management will also host virtual one-on-one and small group meetings throughout the day.

Is It Worth Investing in Superior Group of Companies Inc. (NASDAQ: SGC) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Superior Group of Companies Inc. (NASDAQ: SGC) is 31.29x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for SGC is 1.38. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Superior Group of Companies Inc. (SGC) is $15.67, which is $1.29 above the current market price. The public float for SGC is 11.24M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.81% of that float. On January 11, 2024, SGC’s average trading volume was 48.04K shares.

SGC’s Market Performance

SGC stock saw an increase of 4.89% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 11.39% and a quarterly increase of 83.18%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.85%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.49% for Superior Group of Companies Inc. (SGC). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.38% for SGC’s stock, with a 55.17% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SGC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SGC stocks, with Barrington Research repeating the rating for SGC by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for SGC in the upcoming period, according to Barrington Research is $29 based on the research report published on February 27, 2018 of the previous year 2018.

SGC Trading at 21.59% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SGC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.71% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.49%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.85%, as shares surge +3.16% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +82.03% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SGC rose by +4.89%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +81.34% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.80. In addition, Superior Group of Companies Inc. saw 6.52% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SGC starting from KOEMPEL MICHAEL, who purchase 1,764 shares at the price of $8.34 back on Aug 11. After this action, KOEMPEL MICHAEL now owns 32,313 shares of Superior Group of Companies Inc., valued at $14,704 using the latest closing price.

KOEMPEL MICHAEL, the CFO of Superior Group of Companies Inc., purchase 3,236 shares at $8.41 during a trade that took place back on Aug 10, which means that KOEMPEL MICHAEL is holding 30,549 shares at $27,202 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SGC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+2.94 for the present operating margin

+33.41 for the gross margin

The net margin for Superior Group of Companies Inc. stands at -5.52. The total capital return value is set at 4.84, while invested capital returns managed to touch -9.41. Equity return is now at value 3.86, with 1.67 for asset returns.

Based on Superior Group of Companies Inc. (SGC), the company’s capital structure generated 84.31 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 45.74. Total debt to assets is 35.17, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 80.74. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 43.81.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.67, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.54. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.71 and the total asset turnover is 1.23. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.73.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Superior Group of Companies Inc. (SGC) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.