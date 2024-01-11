Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc ADR (SMFG) Stock: A Closer Look at the Market Potential

The price-to-earnings ratio for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc ADR (NYSE: SMFG) is above average at 11.49x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.60.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc ADR (SMFG) is $8533.57, which is $1.7 above the current market price. The public float for SMFG is 6.67B, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.06% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of SMFG on January 11, 2024 was 2.17M shares.

SMFG) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc ADR (NYSE: SMFG) has surged by 0.31 when compared to previous closing price of 9.76, but the company has seen a 1.98% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-09-15 that Investors interested in stocks from the Banks – Foreign sector have probably already heard of KB Financial (KB) and Sumitomo Mitsui (SMFG). But which of these two companies is the best option for those looking for undervalued stocks?

SMFG’s Market Performance

SMFG’s stock has risen by 1.98% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -2.68% and a quarterly drop of -1.81%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.06% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.15% for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc ADR The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.59% for SMFG stock, with a simple moving average of 8.06% for the last 200 days.

SMFG Trading at 0.93% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SMFG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.47% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.15%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.06%, as shares sank -1.81% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.87% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SMFG rose by +1.98%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +23.92% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.63. In addition, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc ADR saw 1.14% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for SMFG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+19.91 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc ADR stands at +13.42. The total capital return value is set at 1.83, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.53. Equity return is now at value 6.40, with 0.30 for asset returns.

Based on Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc ADR (SMFG), the company’s capital structure generated 395.20 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 79.81. Total debt to assets is 18.53, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 160.33. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 32.38.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -0.82, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at -5.95. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.70.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc ADR (SMFG) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.