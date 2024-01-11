Steelcase, Inc. (SCS): A Technical Analysis

Steelcase, Inc. (NYSE: SCS) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.33. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Steelcase, Inc. (SCS) is $16.00, which is $3.23 above the current market price. The public float for SCS is 84.34M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.25% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SCS on January 11, 2024 was 910.86K shares.

SCS stock's latest price update

The stock price of Steelcase, Inc. (NYSE: SCS) has dropped by -0.08 compared to previous close of 12.78. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -2.52% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2024-01-09 that Though remote work trends got a little slippery in 2023, there’s no doubt that remote work stocks retain an advantage in today’s economy. In 2020, more than 60% of an average worker’s days were at home, and the figure dropped to about 25% in 2023.

SCS’s Market Performance

SCS’s stock has fallen by -2.52% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 1.92% and a quarterly rise of 10.09%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.68% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.54% for Steelcase, Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.85% for SCS’s stock, with a 34.68% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

SCS Trading at 3.74% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SCS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.17% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.54%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.68%, as shares surge +1.67% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +23.26% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SCS fell by -2.52%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +52.39% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.15. In addition, Steelcase, Inc. saw -5.55% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SCS starting from McGrath Nicole Cherie, who sale 1,792 shares at the price of $13.95 back on Dec 27. After this action, McGrath Nicole Cherie now owns 33,899 shares of Steelcase, Inc., valued at $24,998 using the latest closing price.

Krestakos Robert G, the VP, Global Operations of Steelcase, Inc., sale 3,800 shares at $13.83 during a trade that took place back on Dec 26, which means that Krestakos Robert G is holding 110,489 shares at $52,560 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SCS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+2.12 for the present operating margin

+28.44 for the gross margin

The net margin for Steelcase, Inc. stands at +1.05. The total capital return value is set at 4.45, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.30. Equity return is now at value 8.60, with 3.21 for asset returns.

Based on Steelcase, Inc. (SCS), the company’s capital structure generated 84.22 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 45.72. Total debt to assets is 31.59, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 74.49. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 40.43.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.65, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.47. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.50 and the total asset turnover is 1.45. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.47.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Steelcase, Inc. (SCS) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.