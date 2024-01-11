SiriusPoint Ltd (SPNT) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

SiriusPoint Ltd (NYSE: SPNT) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -0.70 compared to its previous closing price of 11.35. However, the company has seen a fall of -1.49% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-09 that SiriusPoint Ltd. (SPNT) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Is It Worth Investing in SiriusPoint Ltd (NYSE: SPNT) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for SiriusPoint Ltd (NYSE: SPNT) is above average at 8.51x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.96.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

The public float for SPNT is 92.78M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.35% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of SPNT on January 11, 2024 was 580.13K shares.

SPNT’s Market Performance

SPNT’s stock has seen a -1.49% decrease for the week, with a 3.21% rise in the past month and a 12.36% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.94%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.37% for SiriusPoint Ltd The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.71% for SPNT’s stock, with a 13.79% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

SPNT Trading at 4.00% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SPNT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.49% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.37%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.94%, as shares surge +2.27% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +14.17% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SPNT fell by -1.40%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +53.47% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.48. In addition, SiriusPoint Ltd saw -2.84% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SPNT starting from TAN WEI HAN, who purchase 17,054 shares at the price of $8.92 back on Jun 23. After this action, TAN WEI HAN now owns 18,596 shares of SiriusPoint Ltd, valued at $152,132 using the latest closing price.

TAN WEI HAN, the Director of SiriusPoint Ltd, purchase 1,542 shares at $9.00 during a trade that took place back on Jun 05, which means that TAN WEI HAN is holding 1,542 shares at $13,878 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SPNT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-21.38 for the present operating margin

The net margin for SiriusPoint Ltd stands at -18.37. The total capital return value is set at -14.38, while invested capital returns managed to touch -12.41. Equity return is now at value 11.13, with 2.52 for asset returns.

Based on SiriusPoint Ltd (SPNT), the company’s capital structure generated 39.83 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 28.48. Total debt to assets is 8.87, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 43.12. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 27.86.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.64, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.42. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.84.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, SiriusPoint Ltd (SPNT) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.