Simply Good Foods Co (SMPL) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The price-to-earnings ratio for Simply Good Foods Co (NASDAQ: SMPL) is above average at 31.26x. The 36-month beta value for SMPL is also noteworthy at 0.72. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 3 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for SMPL is $46.18, which is $4.18 above than the current price. The public float for SMPL is 90.45M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.21% of that float. The average trading volume of SMPL on January 11, 2024 was 590.04K shares.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

SMPL) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Simply Good Foods Co (NASDAQ: SMPL) has plunged by -0.17 when compared to previous closing price of 41.34, but the company has seen a 4.24% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. MarketBeat reported 2024-01-09 that The Simply Good Foods Co. NASDAQ: SMPL is a maker of nutritional snacks under the Atkins and Quest Nutrition brands and a member of the Consumer Staples sector. The popularity of GLP-1 weight-loss medications like Semaglutide drug Ozempic and Wegovy made by Novo Nordisk A/S NYSE: NVO and Eli Lilly & Co. NYSE: LLY Tarazepide drug Mounjaro and Zepbound has caused a global trend.

SMPL’s Market Performance

Simply Good Foods Co (SMPL) has experienced a 4.24% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 3.72% rise in the past month, and a 21.10% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.77%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.70% for SMPL. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.14% for SMPL’s stock, with a 11.88% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SMPL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SMPL stocks, with Deutsche Bank repeating the rating for SMPL by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for SMPL in the upcoming period, according to Deutsche Bank is $42 based on the research report published on January 02, 2024 of the current year 2024.

SMPL Trading at 5.43% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SMPL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.02% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.70%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.77%, as shares surge +4.11% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +13.60% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SMPL rose by +4.24%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +6.09% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $40.09. In addition, Simply Good Foods Co saw 4.22% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SMPL starting from Heflin Stuart E. Jr., who sale 1,048 shares at the price of $40.45 back on Jan 08. After this action, Heflin Stuart E. Jr. now owns 21,084 shares of Simply Good Foods Co, valued at $42,396 using the latest closing price.

Ratzan Brian K., the Director of Simply Good Foods Co, sale 30,768 shares at $42.73 during a trade that took place back on Jan 04, which means that Ratzan Brian K. is holding 2,195,560 shares at $1,314,600 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SMPL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+16.49 for the present operating margin

+35.09 for the gross margin

The net margin for Simply Good Foods Co stands at +10.75. The total capital return value is set at 10.81, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.07. Equity return is now at value 8.68, with 6.33 for asset returns.

Based on Simply Good Foods Co (SMPL), the company’s capital structure generated 20.86 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 17.26. Total debt to assets is 15.42, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 20.37. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 16.85.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.49, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.09. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.95 and the total asset turnover is 0.59. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.14.

Conclusion

In summary, Simply Good Foods Co (SMPL) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.