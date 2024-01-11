Simon Property Group, Inc. (SPG) Stock: A Look at the Monthly Trend

In the past week, SPG stock has gone up by 3.28%, with a monthly gain of 8.88% and a quarterly surge of 36.30%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.77%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.92% for Simon Property Group, Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.90% for SPG’s stock, with a 24.55% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE: SPG) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE: SPG) is above average at 21.62x. The 36-month beta value for SPG is also noteworthy at 1.68. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 11 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for SPG is $143.25, which is $0.26 above than the current price. The public float for SPG is 323.51M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.68% of that float. The average trading volume of SPG on January 11, 2024 was 1.50M shares.

SPG) stock’s latest price update

Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE: SPG) has seen a rise in its stock price by 1.78 in relation to its previous close of 142.15. However, the company has experienced a 3.28% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. PRNewsWire reported 2024-01-10 that INDIANAPOLIS, Jan. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Simon ®, a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations, today announced details for its fourth quarter earnings release and conference call. Simon’s financial and operational results for the quarter ending December 31, 2023, will be released after the market close on February 5, 2024.

Analysts’ Opinion of SPG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SPG stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for SPG by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for SPG in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $143 based on the research report published on December 21, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

SPG Trading at 12.23% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SPG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.52% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.92%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.77%, as shares surge +7.35% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +38.40% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SPG rose by +3.28%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +39.81% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $142.48. In addition, Simon Property Group, Inc. saw 1.43% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SPG starting from LEIBOWITZ REUBEN S, who purchase 451 shares at the price of $143.85 back on Dec 29. After this action, LEIBOWITZ REUBEN S now owns 50,178 shares of Simon Property Group, Inc., valued at $64,876 using the latest closing price.

HUBBARD ALLAN B, the Director of Simon Property Group, Inc., purchase 367 shares at $143.85 during a trade that took place back on Dec 29, which means that HUBBARD ALLAN B is holding 31,865 shares at $52,793 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SPG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+49.08 for the present operating margin

+57.89 for the gross margin

The net margin for Simon Property Group, Inc. stands at +40.43. The total capital return value is set at 8.72, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.84. Equity return is now at value 73.97, with 6.72 for asset returns.

Based on Simon Property Group, Inc. (SPG), the company’s capital structure generated 811.64 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 89.03. Total debt to assets is 77.17, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 779.15. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 84.34.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 12.88, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.40. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.07 and the total asset turnover is 0.16.

Conclusion

In summary, Simon Property Group, Inc. (SPG) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.