SilverCrest Metals Inc (SILV) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock of SilverCrest Metals Inc (AMEX: SILV) has decreased by -4.06 when compared to last closing price of 6.40. Despite this, the company has experienced a -5.10% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-12-28 that Silvercrest Metals is a unique silver miner with a clean balance sheet, low costs, and solid free cash flow, making it a high-flyer as silver prices rise. The company stands out from its peers due to its lack of significant debt and high costs, making it the highest-rated silver miner in the database. The potential for a breakout in the silver market, coupled with the company’s strong fundamentals, makes Silvercrest an ideal investment for those betting on higher silver prices.

Is It Worth Investing in SilverCrest Metals Inc (AMEX: SILV) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for SilverCrest Metals Inc (AMEX: SILV) is above average at 10.72x. The 36-month beta value for SILV is also noteworthy at 1.31. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 3 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for SILV is $6.76, which is $0.62 above than the current price. The public float for SILV is 139.79M, and at present, short sellers hold a 8.55% of that float. The average trading volume of SILV on January 11, 2024 was 1.32M shares.

SILV’s Market Performance

SILV stock saw a decrease of -5.10% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -4.06% and a quarterly a decrease of 26.86%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.35%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.94% for SilverCrest Metals Inc (SILV). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -5.70% for SILV’s stock, with a 6.01% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

SILV Trading at 2.22% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SILV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.78% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.94%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.35%, as shares surge +0.33% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +22.95% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SILV fell by -4.79%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -10.47% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.51. In addition, SilverCrest Metals Inc saw -6.26% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for SILV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+29.85 for the present operating margin

+52.12 for the gross margin

The net margin for SilverCrest Metals Inc stands at +71.94. The total capital return value is set at 3.79, while invested capital returns managed to touch 9.32. Equity return is now at value 27.41, with 22.42 for asset returns.

Based on SilverCrest Metals Inc (SILV), the company’s capital structure generated 18.04 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 15.28. Total debt to assets is 14.06, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 13.16. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 11.15.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.11, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.05. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.25 and the total asset turnover is 0.12. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.03.

Conclusion

In summary, SilverCrest Metals Inc (SILV) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.