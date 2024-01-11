Should You Invest in Remitly Global Inc (RELY) Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for RELY is at 0.06. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for RELY is 131.76M, and currently, shorts hold a 4.58% of that float. The average trading volume for RELY on January 11, 2024 was 1.75M shares.

The stock price of Remitly Global Inc (NASDAQ: RELY) has plunged by -0.65 when compared to previous closing price of 18.40, but the company has seen a -2.45% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2024-01-02 that Remitly Global is a digital-first fintech company that provides international money transfer services to over 170 countries. The company has experienced significant revenue growth and increased its active customer base by 47% year-on-year since 2019. Despite recent stock price fluctuations, Remitly has a mean price target of $53.33, indicating potential for future growth.

RELY’s Market Performance

RELY’s stock has fallen by -2.45% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -5.14% and a quarterly drop of -29.28%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.74% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.19% for Remitly Global Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -3.24% for RELY’s stock, with a -12.36% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RELY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RELY stocks, with BMO Capital Markets repeating the rating for RELY by listing it as a “Market Perform.” The predicted price for RELY in the upcoming period, according to BMO Capital Markets is $25 based on the research report published on December 05, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

RELY Trading at -11.06% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RELY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -34.60% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.19%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.74%, as shares sank -6.40% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -29.20% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RELY fell by -2.45%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +8.29% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $18.83. In addition, Remitly Global Inc saw -5.87% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RELY starting from Yoakum Rene, who sale 15,000 shares at the price of $18.11 back on Dec 15. After this action, Yoakum Rene now owns 59,928 shares of Remitly Global Inc, valued at $271,671 using the latest closing price.

Chung Bora, the Director of Remitly Global Inc, sale 11,051 shares at $19.06 during a trade that took place back on Dec 08, which means that Chung Bora is holding 80,000 shares at $210,662 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RELY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-17.94 for the present operating margin

+48.83 for the gross margin

The net margin for Remitly Global Inc stands at -17.45. The total capital return value is set at -24.03, while invested capital returns managed to touch -23.53. Equity return is now at value -20.60, with -13.42 for asset returns.

Based on Remitly Global Inc (RELY), the company’s capital structure generated 1.92 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.88. Total debt to assets is 1.32, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.18. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.16.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.58, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.05 and the total asset turnover is 0.99.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Remitly Global Inc (RELY) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.