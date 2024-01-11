Should You Invest in Paychex Inc. (PAYX) Now?

Paychex Inc. (NASDAQ: PAYX) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 26.44x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for PAYX is at 0.96. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 17 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for PAYX is $120.97, which is $2.08 above the current market price. The public float for PAYX is 321.11M, and currently, shorts hold a 3.18% of that float. The average trading volume for PAYX on January 11, 2024 was 1.92M shares.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

PAYX) stock’s latest price update

Paychex Inc. (NASDAQ: PAYX)’s stock price has increased by 0.19 compared to its previous closing price of 118.67. However, the company has seen a 1.75% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barrons reported 2024-01-08 that Investors need to be creative right now to find cheap stocks in the S&P 500.

PAYX’s Market Performance

PAYX’s stock has risen by 1.75% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -4.14% and a quarterly rise of 0.39%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.21% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.46% for Paychex Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.68% for PAYX stock, with a simple moving average of 2.42% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PAYX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PAYX stocks, with TD Cowen repeating the rating for PAYX by listing it as a “Market Perform.” The predicted price for PAYX in the upcoming period, according to TD Cowen is $123 based on the research report published on December 22, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

PAYX Trading at -0.20% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PAYX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.33% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.46%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.21%, as shares sank -5.04% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.51% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PAYX rose by +1.75%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +9.23% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $121.85. In addition, Paychex Inc. saw -0.18% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PAYX starting from FLASCHEN DAVID J S, who sale 16,031 shares at the price of $119.79 back on Dec 28. After this action, FLASCHEN DAVID J S now owns 5,383 shares of Paychex Inc., valued at $1,920,308 using the latest closing price.

Gioja Michael E, the Sr. Vice President of Paychex Inc., sale 41,329 shares at $115.79 during a trade that took place back on Oct 06, which means that Gioja Michael E is holding 19,800 shares at $4,785,485 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PAYX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+40.60 for the present operating margin

+70.98 for the gross margin

The net margin for Paychex Inc. stands at +31.10. The total capital return value is set at 48.58, while invested capital returns managed to touch 37.50. Equity return is now at value 48.43, with 15.33 for asset returns.

Based on Paychex Inc. (PAYX), the company’s capital structure generated 25.36 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 20.23. Total debt to assets is 8.40, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 24.49. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 19.54.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 8.14, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.65 and the total asset turnover is 0.49. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.30.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Paychex Inc. (PAYX) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bearish, with some giving it a “sell” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.