Should You Invest in F.N.B. Corp. (FNB) Now?

F.N.B. Corp. (NYSE: FNB) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 8.73x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for FNB is at 1.05. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for FNB is $15.56, which is $1.55 above the current market price. The public float for FNB is 354.57M, and currently, shorts hold a 3.37% of that float. The average trading volume for FNB on January 11, 2024 was 1.91M shares.

F.N.B. Corp. (NYSE: FNB)’s stock price has decreased by -0.07 compared to its previous closing price of 13.65. However, the company has seen a 0.96% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2024-01-05 that F.N.B. Corp. (FNB) faces challenges in terms of rising expenses and deteriorating asset quality but strives for revenue growth and operational efficiency.

FNB’s Market Performance

F.N.B. Corp. (FNB) has seen a 0.96% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 6.07% gain in the past month and a 24.91% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.61%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.02% for FNB. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.17% for FNB’s stock, with a 16.59% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FNB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FNB stocks, with Stephens repeating the rating for FNB by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for FNB in the upcoming period, according to Stephens is $15 based on the research report published on April 04, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

FNB Trading at 9.57% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FNB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.08% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.02%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.61%, as shares surge +6.15% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +30.28% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FNB rose by +0.96%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +18.20% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.66. In addition, F.N.B. Corp. saw -0.94% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FNB starting from Bena Pamela A, who purchase 350 shares at the price of $14.07 back on Feb 24. After this action, Bena Pamela A now owns 64,380 shares of F.N.B. Corp., valued at $4,924 using the latest closing price.

GUERRIERI GARY L, the Chief Credit Officer of F.N.B. Corp., sale 5,000 shares at $14.61 during a trade that took place back on Feb 15, which means that GUERRIERI GARY L is holding 89,317 shares at $73,055 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FNB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+37.60 for the present operating margin

The net margin for F.N.B. Corp. stands at +27.28. The total capital return value is set at 7.65, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.83. Equity return is now at value 10.15, with 1.30 for asset returns.

Based on F.N.B. Corp. (FNB), the company’s capital structure generated 46.59 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 31.78. Total debt to assets is 6.01, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 22.25. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 14.89.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.26, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.38. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.06.

Conclusion

In conclusion, F.N.B. Corp. (FNB) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.