Should You Invest in Eastern Bankshares Inc. (EBC) Now?

The public float for EBC is 159.06M, and currently, shorts hold a 2.48% of that float. The average trading volume for EBC on January 11, 2024 was 838.07K shares.

Eastern Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ: EBC)’s stock price has plunge by -2.69relation to previous closing price of 14.31. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 0.04% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Business Wire reported 2024-01-04 that BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Eastern Bankshares, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter 2023 Earnings Release Date, Conference Call and Webcast.

EBC’s Market Performance

Eastern Bankshares Inc. (EBC) has seen a 0.04% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 8.20% gain in the past month and a 12.94% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.27%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.94% for EBC. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.39% for EBC’s stock, with a 10.13% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EBC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EBC stocks, with Seaport Research Partners repeating the rating for EBC by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for EBC in the upcoming period, according to Seaport Research Partners is $16 based on the research report published on September 12, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

EBC Trading at 7.51% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EBC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -22.79% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.94%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.27%, as shares surge +9.47% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +24.72% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EBC rose by +0.35%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +15.54% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.33. In addition, Eastern Bankshares Inc. saw -1.94% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EBC starting from Stager Nancy Huntington, who sale 18,465 shares at the price of $12.08 back on Dec 01. After this action, Stager Nancy Huntington now owns 493 shares of Eastern Bankshares Inc., valued at $223,130 using the latest closing price.

Stager Nancy Huntington, the Executive VP of Eastern Bankshares Inc., sale 18,465 shares at $12.06 during a trade that took place back on Nov 14, which means that Stager Nancy Huntington is holding 4,202 shares at $222,760 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EBC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+33.11 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Eastern Bankshares Inc. stands at +25.76. The total capital return value is set at 7.55, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.57. Equity return is now at value -1.63, with -0.18 for asset returns.

Based on Eastern Bankshares Inc. (EBC), the company’s capital structure generated 32.45 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 24.50. Total debt to assets is 3.54, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 3.91. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 2.95.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.33, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.23. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.03.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Eastern Bankshares Inc. (EBC) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.