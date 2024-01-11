Should You Invest in e.l.f. Beauty Inc (ELF) Now?

e.l.f. Beauty Inc (NYSE: ELF) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 72.90x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for ELF is at 1.53. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for ELF is $145.42, which is -$10.21 below the current market price. The public float for ELF is 52.68M, and currently, shorts hold a 7.32% of that float. The average trading volume for ELF on January 11, 2024 was 1.42M shares.

e.l.f. Beauty Inc (NYSE: ELF)’s stock price has plunge by 0.61relation to previous closing price of 154.68. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 17.76% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2024-01-10 that The U.S. economy, resilient in 2023, is expected to continue its positive momentum into 2024, driven by robust consumer spending and solid job gains. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell’s hint at potential interest rate cuts adds to the optimism, despite concerns about inflation.

ELF’s Market Performance

e.l.f. Beauty Inc (ELF) has seen a 17.76% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 22.28% gain in the past month and a 52.85% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.83%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.48% for ELF. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 9.11% for ELF’s stock, with a 40.08% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ELF

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ELF stocks, with Raymond James repeating the rating for ELF by listing it as a “Strong Buy.” The predicted price for ELF in the upcoming period, according to Raymond James is $140 based on the research report published on October 23, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

ELF Trading at 26.42% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ELF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.17% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.48%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.83%, as shares surge +21.01% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +52.22% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ELF rose by +17.76%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +98.31% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $143.99. In addition, e.l.f. Beauty Inc saw 7.82% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ELF starting from Franks Joshua Allen, who sale 14,500 shares at the price of $152.71 back on Jan 09. After this action, Franks Joshua Allen now owns 91,003 shares of e.l.f. Beauty Inc, valued at $2,214,243 using the latest closing price.

Milsten Scott, the of e.l.f. Beauty Inc, sale 10,000 shares at $150.06 during a trade that took place back on Jan 08, which means that Milsten Scott is holding 79,104 shares at $1,500,633 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ELF

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+11.77 for the present operating margin

+64.40 for the gross margin

The net margin for e.l.f. Beauty Inc stands at +10.63. The total capital return value is set at 14.77, while invested capital returns managed to touch 13.64. Equity return is now at value 27.85, with 18.87 for asset returns.

Based on e.l.f. Beauty Inc (ELF), the company’s capital structure generated 19.99 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 16.66. Total debt to assets is 13.80, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 17.54. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 14.62.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 11.10, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.20 and the total asset turnover is 1.06. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.81.

Conclusion

In conclusion, e.l.f. Beauty Inc (ELF) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.