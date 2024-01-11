Should You Invest in Bank of Montreal (BMO) Now?

Bank of Montreal (NYSE: BMO) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 22.84x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for BMO is at 1.14. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for BMO is $133.09, which is -$1.35 below the current market price. The public float for BMO is 720.73M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.42% of that float. The average trading volume for BMO on January 11, 2024 was 762.29K shares.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE: BMO) has seen a decline in its stock price by -1.46 in relation to its previous close of 96.90. However, the company has experienced a -1.41% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2024-01-10 that The S&P500 delivered a strong year-end rally, gaining 4.5% in December and 26.3% for the year.

BMO’s Market Performance

BMO’s stock has fallen by -1.41% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 9.47% and a quarterly rise of 16.58%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.72% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.55% for Bank of Montreal The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.17% for BMO’s stock, with a 9.86% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

BMO Trading at 10.36% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BMO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.10% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.55%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.72%, as shares surge +8.68% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +28.66% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BMO fell by -1.41%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +12.94% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $96.04. In addition, Bank of Montreal saw -3.49% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for BMO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+8.04 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Bank of Montreal stands at +6.45. The total capital return value is set at 2.47, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.95. Equity return is now at value 6.02, with 0.37 for asset returns.

Based on Bank of Montreal (BMO), the company’s capital structure generated 191.44 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 65.69. Total debt to assets is 11.40, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 54.04. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 16.87.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.41, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.98. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.53.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Bank of Montreal (BMO) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.