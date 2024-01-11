Shineco Inc (SISI): A Technical Analysis

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.01. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for SISI is 60.14M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.37% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SISI on January 11, 2024 was 620.83K shares.

SISI) stock’s latest price update

Shineco Inc (NASDAQ: SISI)’s stock price has gone rise by 6.98 in comparison to its previous close of 0.11, however, the company has experienced a -0.52% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-08-29 that Shineco (NASDAQ: SISI ) stock is on the rise Tuesday without any clear news from the company this morning. Instead, it looks like traders can point to increased activity as the reason for today’s rally.

SISI’s Market Performance

Shineco Inc (SISI) has seen a -0.52% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 7.88% gain in the past month and a -21.77% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 13.39%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 12.94% for SISI. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 8.87% for SISI’s stock, with a -59.59% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

SISI Trading at 5.43% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SISI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -92.81% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.94%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.39%, as shares surge +10.90% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.38% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SISI fell by -0.52%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -81.51% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.1062. In addition, Shineco Inc saw 2.13% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for SISI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1599.69 for the present operating margin

-104.36 for the gross margin

The net margin for Shineco Inc stands at -1848.28. The total capital return value is set at -15.94, while invested capital returns managed to touch -27.29. Equity return is now at value -36.74, with -21.31 for asset returns.

Based on Shineco Inc (SISI), the company’s capital structure generated 45.39 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 31.22. Total debt to assets is 24.53, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.12. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.08.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 41.58, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.62. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.13 and the total asset turnover is 0.01. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.75.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Shineco Inc (SISI) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.