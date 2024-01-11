Semler Scientific Inc (SMLR) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Semler Scientific Inc (NASDAQ: SMLR)’s stock price has gone rise by 9.22 in comparison to its previous close of 45.67, however, the company has experienced a 15.89% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-11-27 that The recent sell-off in tech stocks has left many high-quality names trading at sizable discounts. For long-term investors, this presents an intriguing opportunity to position one’s portfolio for the next bull market.

Is It Worth Investing in Semler Scientific Inc (NASDAQ: SMLR) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Semler Scientific Inc (NASDAQ: SMLR) is above average at 20.05x. The 36-month beta value for SMLR is also noteworthy at 0.94. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

The average price estimated by analysts for SMLR is $65.00, which is $15.12 above than the current price. The public float for SMLR is 5.28M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.86% of that float. The average trading volume of SMLR on January 11, 2024 was 48.77K shares.

SMLR’s Market Performance

SMLR stock saw an increase of 15.89% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 10.72% and a quarterly increase of 61.01%. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.11%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.16% for Semler Scientific Inc (SMLR). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 11.52% for SMLR’s stock, with a 67.42% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SMLR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SMLR stocks, with B. Riley Securities repeating the rating for SMLR by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for SMLR in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley Securities is $45 based on the research report published on November 02, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

SMLR Trading at 26.92% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SMLR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 4.07% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.16%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.11%, as shares surge +11.34% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +80.33% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SMLR rose by +15.89%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +93.86% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $44.98. In addition, Semler Scientific Inc saw 12.62% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SMLR starting from SEMLER ERIC, who purchase 26,868 shares at the price of $28.11 back on Sep 13. After this action, SEMLER ERIC now owns 77,771 shares of Semler Scientific Inc, valued at $755,259 using the latest closing price.

SEMLER ERIC, the Director of Semler Scientific Inc, purchase 25,903 shares at $27.70 during a trade that took place back on Sep 12, which means that SEMLER ERIC is holding 50,903 shares at $717,513 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SMLR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+30.35 for the present operating margin

+92.50 for the gross margin

The net margin for Semler Scientific Inc stands at +25.27. The total capital return value is set at 33.80, while invested capital returns managed to touch 28.19. Equity return is now at value 31.80, with 27.90 for asset returns.

Based on Semler Scientific Inc (SMLR), the company’s capital structure generated 0.44 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.44. Total debt to assets is 0.39, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.29. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.29.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.05, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 15.11 and the total asset turnover is 1.00. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.13.

Conclusion

In summary, Semler Scientific Inc (SMLR) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.