Scilex Holding Company (SCLX) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Scilex Holding Company (NASDAQ: SCLX)’s stock price has decreased by -8.33 compared to its previous closing price of 2.16. PennyStocks reported 2023-10-09 that Penny stocks are shares of small companies priced under $5 per share. While the potential returns can be alluring, penny stocks carry high risk.

Is It Worth Investing in Scilex Holding Company (NASDAQ: SCLX) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.60. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for SCLX is 93.80M, and currently, short sellers hold a 5.32% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SCLX on January 11, 2024 was 960.29K shares.

SCLX’s Market Performance

SCLX stock saw an increase of 0.00% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 80.00% and a quarterly increase of -4.81%. The volatility ratio for the week is 12.82%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 12.81% for Scilex Holding Company (SCLX). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 23.17% for SCLX stock, with a simple moving average of -55.42% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SCLX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SCLX stocks, with B. Riley Securities repeating the rating for SCLX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for SCLX in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley Securities is $4 based on the research report published on October 16, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

SCLX Trading at 36.14% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SCLX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -88.28% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.81%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.82%, as shares surge +92.23% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.61% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SCLX remain unchanged, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -74.68% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.66. In addition, Scilex Holding Company saw -2.94% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for SCLX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-133.13 for the present operating margin

+61.20 for the gross margin

The net margin for Scilex Holding Company stands at -61.43. The total capital return value is set at -59.99, while invested capital returns managed to touch -27.80. Equity return is now at value -163.31, with -128.49 for asset returns.

Based on Scilex Holding Company (SCLX), the company’s capital structure generated 3.89 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 3.75. Total debt to assets is 1.63, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.84. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.77.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 10.23, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.58 and the total asset turnover is 0.34. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.66.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Scilex Holding Company (SCLX) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.