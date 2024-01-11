Saratoga Investment Corp. (SAR) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE: SAR)’s stock price has dropped by -9.88 in relation to previous closing price of 25.90. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -9.18% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2024-01-10 that Saratoga Investment Corp (SAR) Q3 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Is It Worth Investing in Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE: SAR) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE: SAR) is above average at 8.48x. The 36-month beta value for SAR is also noteworthy at 1.36. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 4 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for SAR is $27.18, which is $4.55 above than the current price. The public float for SAR is 10.97M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.22% of that float. The average trading volume of SAR on January 11, 2024 was 110.42K shares.

SAR’s Market Performance

The stock of Saratoga Investment Corp. (SAR) has seen a -9.18% decrease in the past week, with a -11.62% drop in the past month, and a -1.23% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.03%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.60% for SAR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -9.85% for SAR’s stock, with a -8.89% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

SAR Trading at -8.52% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SAR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.15% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.60%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.03%, as shares sank -10.78% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.26% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SAR fell by -9.18%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -3.91% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $25.75. In addition, Saratoga Investment Corp. saw -9.74% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SAR starting from Oberbeck Christian L, who purchase 2,000 shares at the price of $23.81 back on May 04. After this action, Oberbeck Christian L now owns 689,775 shares of Saratoga Investment Corp., valued at $47,620 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SAR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+57.04 for the present operating margin

+76.87 for the gross margin

The net margin for Saratoga Investment Corp. stands at +23.16. The total capital return value is set at 6.35, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.58. Equity return is now at value 9.50, with 3.00 for asset returns.

Based on Saratoga Investment Corp. (SAR), the company’s capital structure generated 204.96 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 67.21. Total debt to assets is 65.96, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 204.96. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 67.21.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.87, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.75. The receivables turnover for the company is 14.69 and the total asset turnover is 0.11.

Conclusion

In summary, Saratoga Investment Corp. (SAR) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.