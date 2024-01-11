Sap SE ADR (SAP) Stock: A Guide to the Market Trend

The stock of Sap SE ADR (SAP) has seen a 4.04% increase in the past week, with a -2.70% drop in the past month, and a 18.78% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.01%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.12% for SAP. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.40% for SAP’s stock, with a 13.19% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Sap SE ADR (NYSE: SAP) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Sap SE ADR (NYSE: SAP) is above average at 66.97x. The 36-month beta value for SAP is also noteworthy at 1.25. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 rating it as “overweight,” 5 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for SAP is $150.17, which is $4.85 above than the current price. The public float for SAP is 1.17B, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.24% of that float. The average trading volume of SAP on January 11, 2024 was 838.15K shares.

SAP) stock’s latest price update

Sap SE ADR (NYSE: SAP)’s stock price has plunge by 2.43relation to previous closing price of 152.15. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 4.04% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Proactive Investors reported 2024-01-10 that SAP SE has agreed to pay about $222 million to resolve investigations into bribery schemes in seven countries, US justice authorities announced on Wednesday. The settlement, which includes a $118.8 million criminal fine and $103.4 million of forfeiture, is one of the biggest of its kind and is the second time the German software company has settled bribery allegations with regulators in the US.

SAP Trading at 3.43% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SAP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.82% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.12%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.01%, as shares sank -2.07% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +18.61% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SAP rose by +4.04%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +26.40% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $153.52. In addition, Sap SE ADR saw 0.81% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for SAP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+17.86 for the present operating margin

+71.80 for the gross margin

The net margin for Sap SE ADR stands at +7.40. The total capital return value is set at 9.80, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.62. Equity return is now at value 7.26, with 4.27 for asset returns.

Based on Sap SE ADR (SAP), the company’s capital structure generated 32.56 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 24.56. Total debt to assets is 17.59, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 21.78. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 16.43.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.33, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.11. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.53 and the total asset turnover is 0.42. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.00.

Conclusion

In summary, Sap SE ADR (SAP) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.