Riskified Ltd (RSKD) Stock Showcases -0.77% 20-Day Moving Average

In the past week, RSKD stock has gone up by 3.26%, with a monthly gain of 3.02% and a quarterly surge of 8.56%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.14%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.52% for Riskified Ltd The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.77% for RSKD stock, with a simple moving average of -3.24% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Riskified Ltd (NYSE: RSKD) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for RSKD is also noteworthy at 1.30. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 4 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for RSKD is 70.39M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.24% of that float. The average trading volume of RSKD on January 11, 2024 was 640.34K shares.

RSKD) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Riskified Ltd (NYSE: RSKD) has surged by 0.68 when compared to previous closing price of 4.41, but the company has seen a 3.26% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-15 that Small-cap stocks should rally ahead due to cheaper valuation, cooling inflation data and hopes of Fed rate cuts in 2024. Against this backdrop, Organogenesis (ORGO), Riskified (RSKD), Hooker Furniture Corporation (HOFT), Stoneridge (SRI) and VirTra (VTSI) emerge as winning picks.

Analysts’ Opinion of RSKD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RSKD stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for RSKD by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for RSKD in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $5 based on the research report published on December 14, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

RSKD Trading at 5.87% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RSKD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -34.03% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.52%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.14%, as shares surge +3.26% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +21.31% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RSKD rose by +3.26%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -16.54% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.48. In addition, Riskified Ltd saw -5.13% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for RSKD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-41.58 for the present operating margin

+50.41 for the gross margin

The net margin for Riskified Ltd stands at -39.80. The total capital return value is set at -20.44, while invested capital returns managed to touch -19.69. Equity return is now at value -13.81, with -11.35 for asset returns.

Based on Riskified Ltd (RSKD), the company’s capital structure generated 7.54 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 7.01. Total debt to assets is 6.14, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 6.29. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 5.84.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.90, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.11. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.16 and the total asset turnover is 0.43. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.30.

Conclusion

In summary, Riskified Ltd (RSKD) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.