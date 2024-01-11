Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s (RYTM) Stock: A 61.03% Annual Performance Rate

The stock of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RYTM) has seen a -3.12% decrease in the past week, with a 16.50% gain in the past month, and a 79.22% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.64%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.39% for RYTM. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -4.09% for RYTM’s stock, with a simple moving average of 74.19% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: RYTM) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for RYTM is 1.95. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RYTM) is $50.67, which is $8.16 above the current market price. The public float for RYTM is 51.55M and currently, short sellers hold a 16.76% of that float. On January 11, 2024, RYTM’s average trading volume was 714.17K shares.

RYTM) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: RYTM) has decreased by -0.02 when compared to last closing price of 42.52.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -3.12% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-07 that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (RYTM) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.76 per share in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate. This compares to loss of $0.79 per share a year ago.

Analysts’ Opinion of RYTM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RYTM stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for RYTM by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for RYTM in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $55 based on the research report published on December 19, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

RYTM Trading at 17.35% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RYTM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.45% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.39%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.64%, as shares surge +15.99% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +93.23% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RYTM fell by -3.12%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +151.54% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $44.62. In addition, Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. saw -7.53% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RYTM starting from Shulman Joseph, who sale 7,926 shares at the price of $50.00 back on Dec 28. After this action, Shulman Joseph now owns 0 shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc., valued at $396,318 using the latest closing price.

Shulman Joseph, the Chief Technical Officer of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc., sale 5,015 shares at $50.01 during a trade that took place back on Dec 27, which means that Shulman Joseph is holding 1,126 shares at $250,796 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RYTM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-757.92 for the present operating margin

+87.19 for the gross margin

The net margin for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. stands at -766.22. The total capital return value is set at -56.99, while invested capital returns managed to touch -57.73. Equity return is now at value -77.52, with -49.89 for asset returns.

Based on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RYTM), the company’s capital structure generated 29.42 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 22.73. Total debt to assets is 20.33, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 29.16. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 22.53.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 36.42, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.06. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.52 and the total asset turnover is 0.07. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 8.90.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RYTM) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.