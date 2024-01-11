Resmed Inc. (RMD) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

Resmed Inc. (NYSE: RMD) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 28.84x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.69. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 13 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Resmed Inc. (RMD) by analysts is $192.73, which is $15.46 above the current market price. The public float for RMD is 145.90M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.98% of that float. On January 11, 2024, the average trading volume of RMD was 1.17M shares.

RMD) stock’s latest price update

Resmed Inc. (NYSE: RMD)’s stock price has decreased by -0.30 compared to its previous closing price of 177.83. However, the company has seen a 6.94% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. GlobeNewsWire reported 2024-01-03 that SAN DIEGO, Jan. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — ResMed (NYSE: RMD, ASX: RMD) today announced it plans to release financial and operational results for the second quarter of fiscal year 2024 on Wednesday, January 24, 2024, after the New York Stock Exchange closes. Following the release, ResMed management will host a webcast to discuss the results. Other forward-looking and material information may also be discussed during the webcast.

RMD’s Market Performance

Resmed Inc. (RMD) has seen a 6.94% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 8.85% gain in the past month and a 17.87% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.76%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.46% for RMD. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 3.60% for RMD stock, with a simple moving average of -4.69% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RMD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RMD stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for RMD by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for RMD in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $169 based on the research report published on October 27, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

RMD Trading at 11.17% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RMD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -27.20% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.46%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.76%, as shares surge +8.41% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +31.67% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RMD rose by +6.94%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -16.60% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $171.82. In addition, Resmed Inc. saw 3.06% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RMD starting from Sandercock Brett, who sale 3,000 shares at the price of $152.62 back on Nov 27. After this action, Sandercock Brett now owns 92,962 shares of Resmed Inc., valued at $457,860 using the latest closing price.

Farrell Michael J., the Chief Executive Officer of Resmed Inc., sale 5,678 shares at $152.04 during a trade that took place back on Nov 15, which means that Farrell Michael J. is holding 440,986 shares at $863,281 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RMD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+27.28 for the present operating margin

+54.79 for the gross margin

The net margin for Resmed Inc. stands at +21.25. The total capital return value is set at 23.07, while invested capital returns managed to touch 18.09. Equity return is now at value 23.60, with 15.21 for asset returns.

Based on Resmed Inc. (RMD), the company’s capital structure generated 38.26 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 27.67. Total debt to assets is 23.40, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 37.48. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 27.11.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.29, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.05. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.31 and the total asset turnover is 0.71. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.12.

Conclusion

To sum up, Resmed Inc. (RMD) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.