Rekor Systems Inc (REKR) Stock: A Value Analysis

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for REKR is 2.23. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for REKR is 63.41M and currently, short sellers hold a 14.12% of that float. On January 11, 2024, REKR’s average trading volume was 859.05K shares.

Rekor Systems Inc (NASDAQ: REKR)’s stock price has decreased by -6.15 compared to its previous closing price of 3.74. However, the company has seen a 7.34% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Accesswire reported 2024-01-10 that 2024 Annual Meeting of Stockholders be held on April 18, 2024 COLUMBIA, MD / ACCESSWIRE / January 10, 2024 / Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:REKR) (“Rekor” or the “Company”), a leader in developing and implementing state-of-the-art roadway intelligence technology, today announced that the Company’s 2024 Annual Meeting of Stockholders (“2024 Annual Meeting”) will be held on Thursday, April 18, 2024. Additional information regarding the Company’s 2024 Annual Meeting, including the time, location and agenda for the 2024 Annual Meeting, will be disclosed in the Company’s Definitive Proxy Statement to be sent to stockholders entitled to notice of and to vote at the 2024 Annual Meeting.

REKR’s Market Performance

Rekor Systems Inc (REKR) has seen a 7.34% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 30.48% gain in the past month and a 8.33% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.55%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.28% for REKR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 13.20% for REKR’s stock, with a 44.33% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of REKR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for REKR stocks, with Northland Capital repeating the rating for REKR by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for REKR in the upcoming period, according to Northland Capital is $24 based on the research report published on February 11, 2021 of the previous year 2021.

REKR Trading at 21.33% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought REKR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.42% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.28%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.55%, as shares surge +33.97% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +37.65% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, REKR rose by +7.34%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +152.52% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.15. In addition, Rekor Systems Inc saw 5.41% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at REKR starting from BERMAN ROBERT ALAN, who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $3.45 back on Aug 25. After this action, BERMAN ROBERT ALAN now owns 1,135,219 shares of Rekor Systems Inc, valued at $34,455 using the latest closing price.

Arctis Global LLC, the 10% Owner of Rekor Systems Inc, purchase 100,000 shares at $3.11 during a trade that took place back on Aug 18, which means that Arctis Global LLC is holding 9,647,491 shares at $310,800 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for REKR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-255.77 for the present operating margin

+13.09 for the gross margin

The net margin for Rekor Systems Inc stands at -418.95. The total capital return value is set at -56.13, while invested capital returns managed to touch -94.24. Equity return is now at value -84.00, with -45.73 for asset returns.

Based on Rekor Systems Inc (REKR), the company’s capital structure generated 40.05 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 28.60. Total debt to assets is 22.26, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 33.62. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 24.00.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 9.72, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.26. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.83 and the total asset turnover is 0.18. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.60.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Rekor Systems Inc (REKR) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.