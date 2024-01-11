Real-Time Update: Vontier Corporation (VNT) Stock Navigates the Market with Up-to-Date Data

In the past week, VNT stock has gone up by 0.30%, with a monthly decline of -1.99% and a quarterly surge of 6.74%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.14%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.51% for Vontier Corporation The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.29% for VNT stock, with a simple moving average of 9.35% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Vontier Corporation (NYSE: VNT) Right Now?

Vontier Corporation (NYSE: VNT) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 15.51x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.25. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for VNT is 153.24M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.25% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of VNT on January 11, 2024 was 769.61K shares.

VNT) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Vontier Corporation (NYSE: VNT) has increased by 0.18 when compared to last closing price of 33.50. Despite this, the company has experienced a 0.30% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-11-28 that Black Friday appears to have gone better this year than expected. Despite several retailers forecasting lower consumer spending, preliminary data shows that shoppers spent a record $9.8 billion in online sales during the Thanksgiving holiday event, up 7.5% from last year.

Analysts’ Opinion of VNT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VNT stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for VNT by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for VNT in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $38 based on the research report published on September 27, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

VNT Trading at 0.44% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VNT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.16% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.51%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.14%, as shares sank -2.64% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +15.17% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VNT rose by +0.30%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +31.40% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $34.30. In addition, Vontier Corporation saw -2.87% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for VNT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+18.59 for the present operating margin

+42.50 for the gross margin

The net margin for Vontier Corporation stands at +12.60. The total capital return value is set at 18.42, while invested capital returns managed to touch 12.57. Equity return is now at value 53.85, with 7.98 for asset returns.

Based on Vontier Corporation (VNT), the company’s capital structure generated 457.61 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 82.07. Total debt to assets is 60.74, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 454.41. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 81.49.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.39, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.48. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.04 and the total asset turnover is 0.73. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.49.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Vontier Corporation (VNT) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.