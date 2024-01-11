Real-Time Update: Synopsys, Inc. (SNPS) Stock Navigates the Market with Up-to-Date Data

The stock of Synopsys, Inc. (SNPS) has seen a 2.60% increase in the past week, with a -5.74% drop in the past month, and a 3.07% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.18%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.39% for SNPS. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -4.61% for SNPS stock, with a simple moving average of 11.51% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNPS) Right Now?

Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNPS) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 63.62x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.07. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 12 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Synopsys, Inc. (SNPS) by analysts is $624.57, which is $119.39 above the current market price. The public float for SNPS is 151.03M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.35% of that float. On January 11, 2024, the average trading volume of SNPS was 978.46K shares.

SNPS) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNPS) has surged by 0.66 when compared to previous closing price of 501.87, but the company has seen a 2.60% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2024-01-09 that After rallying yesterday, financial markets are struggling to regain their recent momentum. Both the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 Global Index are in the red today.

Analysts’ Opinion of SNPS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SNPS stocks, with Needham repeating the rating for SNPS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for SNPS in the upcoming period, according to Needham is $660 based on the research report published on November 30, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

SNPS Trading at -3.44% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SNPS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.95% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.39%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.18%, as shares sank -9.14% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.54% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SNPS rose by +2.60%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +34.16% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $527.07. In addition, Synopsys, Inc. saw -1.89% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SNPS starting from MAHONEY RICHARD S., who sale 9,065 shares at the price of $494.70 back on Jan 03. After this action, MAHONEY RICHARD S. now owns 1,617 shares of Synopsys, Inc., valued at $4,484,432 using the latest closing price.

JOHNSON MERCEDES, the Director of Synopsys, Inc., sale 3,500 shares at $494.70 during a trade that took place back on Jan 03, which means that JOHNSON MERCEDES is holding 1,697 shares at $1,731,460 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SNPS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+23.69 for the present operating margin

+76.17 for the gross margin

The net margin for Synopsys, Inc. stands at +21.01. The total capital return value is set at 21.19, while invested capital returns managed to touch 19.12. Equity return is now at value 21.09, with 12.45 for asset returns.

Based on Synopsys, Inc. (SNPS), the company’s capital structure generated 11.19 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 10.06. Total debt to assets is 6.66, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 9.79. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 8.81.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 12.88, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.72 and the total asset turnover is 0.59. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.15.

Conclusion

To sum up, Synopsys, Inc. (SNPS) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.