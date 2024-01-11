Real-Time Update: Lion Electric Co (LEV) Stock Navigates the Market with Up-to-Date Data

The stock of Lion Electric Co (LEV) has seen a 4.86% increase in the past week, with a 10.54% gain in the past month, and a -5.41% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.29%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.22% for LEV. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.00% for LEV’s stock, with a -6.61% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Lion Electric Co (NYSE: LEV) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for LEV is 2.10. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 5 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for LEV is 115.94M and currently, short sellers hold a 5.69% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of LEV on January 11, 2024 was 502.11K shares.

LEV) stock’s latest price update

Lion Electric Co (NYSE: LEV) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 3.67 compared to its previous closing price of 1.77. However, the company has seen a gain of 4.86% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Market Watch reported 2023-11-27 that The Lion Electric Co.’s stock LEV fell 5% on Monday in premarket trading after it said it will reduce its work force by 150 people or 10% of its total head count to cut costs and move toward profitability. The job cuts come from the EV truck maker’s production overhead, manufacturing, product development and administrative units in Canada and the U.S.

Analysts’ Opinion of LEV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LEV stocks, with National Bank Financial repeating the rating for LEV by listing it as a “Sector Perform.” The predicted price for LEV in the upcoming period, according to National Bank Financial is $2.75 based on the research report published on August 04, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

LEV Trading at 7.06% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LEV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -35.61% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.22%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.29%, as shares surge +12.96% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +15.09% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LEV rose by +4.57%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +1.10% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.7920. In addition, Lion Electric Co saw 3.67% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for LEV

Equity return is now at value -12.84, with -7.05 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.71.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Lion Electric Co (LEV) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.