Real-Time Update: Columbia Banking System, Inc. (COLB) Stock Navigates the Market with Up-to-Date Data

The stock of Columbia Banking System, Inc. (COLB) has gone up by 0.08% for the week, with a 3.09% rise in the past month and a 29.84% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.11%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.62% for COLB. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.48% for COLB’s stock, with a simple moving average of 19.26% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ: COLB) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ: COLB) is above average at 12.34x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.73.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Columbia Banking System, Inc. (COLB) is $29.42, which is $3.25 above the current market price. The public float for COLB is 206.71M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.25% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of COLB on January 11, 2024 was 1.61M shares.

COLB) stock’s latest price update

Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ: COLB)’s stock price has soared by 0.39 in relation to previous closing price of 25.57. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 0.08% in its stock price over the last five trading days. PRNewsWire reported 2023-12-29 that TACOMA, Wash., Dec. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Columbia Banking System, Inc. (“Columbia” Nasdaq: COLB), parent company of Umpqua Bank, today announced it will release fourth quarter 2023 financial results on Wednesday, January 24, 2024, after market close.

Analysts’ Opinion of COLB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for COLB stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for COLB by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for COLB in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $23 based on the research report published on December 01, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

COLB Trading at 8.33% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought COLB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -22.77% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.62%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.11%, as shares surge +4.22% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +33.63% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, COLB rose by +0.08%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +25.10% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $26.38. In addition, Columbia Banking System, Inc. saw -3.79% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at COLB starting from BARUFFI KUMI YAMAMOTO, who purchase 854 shares at the price of $18.25 back on Jun 30. After this action, BARUFFI KUMI YAMAMOTO now owns 43,511 shares of Columbia Banking System, Inc., valued at $15,586 using the latest closing price.

Deer Aaron James, the Chief Strategy/Innovation Offc of Columbia Banking System, Inc., purchase 854 shares at $18.25 during a trade that took place back on Jun 30, which means that Deer Aaron James is holding 36,144 shares at $15,586 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for COLB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+42.60 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Columbia Banking System, Inc. stands at +33.55. The total capital return value is set at 10.40, while invested capital returns managed to touch 10.10. Equity return is now at value 9.61, with 0.90 for asset returns.

Based on Columbia Banking System, Inc. (COLB), the company’s capital structure generated 50.98 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 33.77. Total debt to assets is 5.57, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 3.28. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 2.17.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.82, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.35. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.02.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Columbia Banking System, Inc. (COLB) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.