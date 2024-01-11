Rapid7 Inc’s (RPD) Stock: A 61.03% Annual Performance Rate

In the past week, RPD stock has gone up by 2.76%, with a monthly decline of -4.21% and a quarterly surge of 11.60%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.59%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.94% for Rapid7 Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -4.17% for RPD stock, with a simple moving average of 12.75% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Rapid7 Inc (NASDAQ: RPD) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for RPD is also noteworthy at 1.05. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 15 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

The average price estimated by analysts for RPD is $57.69, which is $3.33 above than the current price. The public float for RPD is 60.01M, and at present, short sellers hold a 5.87% of that float. The average trading volume of RPD on January 11, 2024 was 743.02K shares.

RPD) stock’s latest price update

Rapid7 Inc (NASDAQ: RPD)’s stock price has plunge by 0.89relation to previous closing price of 53.88. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 2.76% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. GlobeNewsWire reported 2024-01-09 that BOSTON, Jan. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — R apid7, Inc. (NASDAQ: RPD), a leader in extended risk and threat detection, today announced that the company will release its fourth quarter and full year 2023 financial results on Wednesday, February 7, 2024, after the financial markets close. The company will host a conference call that same day to discuss its results and business outlook at 4:30 p.m.

Analysts’ Opinion of RPD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RPD stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for RPD by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for RPD in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $65 based on the research report published on January 09, 2024 of the current year 2024.

RPD Trading at 1.16% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RPD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.63% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.94%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.59%, as shares sank -4.51% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +16.63% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RPD rose by +2.76%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +34.92% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $56.60. In addition, Rapid7 Inc saw -4.80% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RPD starting from Burton Andrew F., who sale 17,000 shares at the price of $53.68 back on Jan 03. After this action, Burton Andrew F. now owns 224,038 shares of Rapid7 Inc, valued at $912,592 using the latest closing price.

Burton Andrew F., the Chief Operating Officer of Rapid7 Inc, sale 38,577 shares at $52.47 during a trade that took place back on Nov 20, which means that Burton Andrew F. is holding 241,038 shares at $2,024,007 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RPD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-16.28 for the present operating margin

+66.59 for the gross margin

The net margin for Rapid7 Inc stands at -18.20. The total capital return value is set at -14.11, while invested capital returns managed to touch -16.00.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.20, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.35. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.56 and the total asset turnover is 0.52. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.89.

Conclusion

In summary, Rapid7 Inc (RPD) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.