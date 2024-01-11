Rail Vision Ltd (RVSN): A Technical Analysis

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.78. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for RVSN is 1.18M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.59% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of RVSN on January 11, 2024 was 33.07K shares.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

RVSN) stock’s latest price update

Rail Vision Ltd (NASDAQ: RVSN) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 12.64 compared to its previous closing price of 1.23. However, the company has seen a gain of 28.20% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2024-01-10 that Toast (NYSE: TOST ) stock is heading higher on Wednesday after the cloud-based digital technology platform serving restaurants got an upgrade from Goldman Sachs. Goldman Sachs analysts upgraded shares of TOST stock from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating today.

RVSN’s Market Performance

RVSN’s stock has risen by 28.20% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -5.81% and a quarterly drop of -67.65%. The volatility ratio for the week is 20.08% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 16.16% for Rail Vision Ltd The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 8.21% for RVSN’s stock, with a -67.73% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

RVSN Trading at -14.60% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RVSN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -93.02% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 16.16%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 20.08%, as shares surge +4.89% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -41.53% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RVSN rose by +28.20%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -88.35% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.2826. In addition, Rail Vision Ltd saw -9.16% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for RVSN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-2549.88 for the present operating margin

-92.64 for the gross margin

The net margin for Rail Vision Ltd stands at -2488.12. The total capital return value is set at -171.73, while invested capital returns managed to touch -175.73. Equity return is now at value -139.76, with -106.83 for asset returns.

Based on Rail Vision Ltd (RVSN), the company’s capital structure generated 13.06 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 11.55. Total debt to assets is 10.34, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 9.66. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 8.54.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -26.25, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.10. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.17 and the total asset turnover is 0.06. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.45.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Rail Vision Ltd (RVSN) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.