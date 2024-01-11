Radian Group, Inc. (RDN) Stock: A Value Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Radian Group, Inc. (NYSE: RDN) is 7.43x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for RDN is 1.02. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Radian Group, Inc. (RDN) is $30.71, which is $1.91 above the current market price. The public float for RDN is 151.82M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.27% of that float. On January 11, 2024, RDN’s average trading volume was 1.24M shares.

RDN) stock’s latest price update

Radian Group, Inc. (NYSE: RDN)’s stock price has increased by 1.02 compared to its previous closing price of 28.51. However, the company has seen a 1.55% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Business Wire reported 2024-01-10 that WAYNE, Pa.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Radian Group Inc. (NYSE: RDN), announced today that S&P Global Ratings (S&P) has raised its long-term insurer financial strength and issuer credit ratings on Radian Guaranty Inc., the company’s principal mortgage insurance subsidiary, to A- from BBB+. At the same time, S&P raised its long-term issuer credit rating on Radian Group Inc. to BBB- from BB+. The outlook for both ratings is stable. In its report, S&P cites that the stable outlook for Radian.

RDN’s Market Performance

RDN’s stock has risen by 1.55% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 11.50% and a quarterly rise of 7.66%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.53% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.84% for Radian Group, Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.98% for RDN’s stock, with a 11.81% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RDN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RDN stocks, with Keefe Bruyette repeating the rating for RDN by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for RDN in the upcoming period, according to Keefe Bruyette is $29 based on the research report published on December 13, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

RDN Trading at 7.37% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RDN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.50% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.84%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.53%, as shares surge +10.85% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +15.57% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RDN rose by +1.55%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +34.14% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $28.38. In addition, Radian Group, Inc. saw 0.88% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RDN starting from Serio Gregory, who sale 3,800 shares at the price of $26.82 back on Aug 17. After this action, Serio Gregory now owns 8,221 shares of Radian Group, Inc., valued at $101,916 using the latest closing price.

Hess Lisa W, the Director of Radian Group, Inc., sale 655 shares at $27.52 during a trade that took place back on Aug 14, which means that Hess Lisa W is holding 6,417 shares at $18,029 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RDN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+88.36 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Radian Group, Inc. stands at +62.39. The total capital return value is set at 13.80, while invested capital returns managed to touch 13.23. Equity return is now at value 15.78, with 8.77 for asset returns.

Based on Radian Group, Inc. (RDN), the company’s capital structure generated 41.30 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 29.23. Total debt to assets is 23.00, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 38.62. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 27.33.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.82, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.33. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.95.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Radian Group, Inc. (RDN) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.