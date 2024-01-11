Rackspace Technology Inc (RXT) Stock: Assessing the Risk and Reward

In the past week, RXT stock has gone down by -2.19%, with a monthly gain of 12.58% and a quarterly surge of 17.38%. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.62%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 8.81% for Rackspace Technology Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.69% for RXT’s stock, with a simple moving average of -1.06% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Rackspace Technology Inc (NASDAQ: RXT) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for RXT is also noteworthy at 1.93. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 4 rating it as “hold,” and 2 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for RXT is 46.42M, and at present, short sellers hold a 10.43% of that float. The average trading volume of RXT on January 11, 2024 was 1.19M shares.

RXT) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Rackspace Technology Inc (NASDAQ: RXT) has jumped by 6.55 compared to previous close of 1.68. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -2.19% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2024-01-05 that If you are looking for stocks that have gained strong momentum recently but are still trading at reasonable prices, Rackspace (RXT) could be a great choice. It is one of the several stocks that passed through our ‘Fast-Paced Momentum at a Bargain’ screen.

Analysts’ Opinion of RXT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RXT stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for RXT by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for RXT in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $1.40 based on the research report published on November 07, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

RXT Trading at 15.92% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RXT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -49.79% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.81%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.62%, as shares surge +4.07% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +54.31% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RXT fell by -2.19%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +1.70% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.8060. In addition, Rackspace Technology Inc saw -10.50% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RXT starting from Koushik Srini, who sale 9,782 shares at the price of $1.74 back on Dec 18. After this action, Koushik Srini now owns 793,367 shares of Rackspace Technology Inc, valued at $17,021 using the latest closing price.

SINHA DHARMENDRA KUMAR, the EVP, President, Public Cloud of Rackspace Technology Inc, sale 91,066 shares at $1.28 during a trade that took place back on Nov 28, which means that SINHA DHARMENDRA KUMAR is holding 2,215,737 shares at $116,564 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RXT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+0.05 for the present operating margin

+22.10 for the gross margin

The net margin for Rackspace Technology Inc stands at -25.78. The total capital return value is set at 0.03, while invested capital returns managed to touch -16.89. Equity return is now at value -341.28, with -21.67 for asset returns.

Based on Rackspace Technology Inc (RXT), the company’s capital structure generated 619.49 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 86.10. Total debt to assets is 71.47, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 593.85. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 82.54.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.33, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.91. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.17 and the total asset turnover is 0.53. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.25.

Conclusion

In summary, Rackspace Technology Inc (RXT) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.